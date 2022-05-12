Progress Releases MOVEit 2022 with Advanced Capabilities to Secure and Simplify File Transfer Across Systems

New release includes a MOVEit Add-in for Microsoft Outlook that makes securing files with MOVEit simple, intuitive and easy to deploy across the entire organization

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of infrastructure software, today announced the release of Progress® MOVEit® 2022, the secure, automated Managed File Transfer (MFT) software that can be deployed both on premise and in the cloud. With a new add-in for Microsoft Outlook and advanced security and usability features, MOVEit 2022 makes it easier than ever for organizations to securely and intuitively share sensitive files.



“Those who routinely transfer financial, personal and other sensitive data who are concerned about data security, accessibility and compliance—while also maintaining control—need a strong MFT solution,” said Stewart Bond, Director, Data Integration and Intelligence Software Research at IDC. “Only then can they address these needs in a reliable and automated way while also eliminating data errors, reducing costs, and making transfers easy for both IT and end users.”

Progress MOVEit 2022 makes it easy for users to safely transfer data and collaborate with each other—all while improving business scalability and minimizing IT burden. Enhancements in the MOVEit portfolio include:

Progress MOVEit Add-in for Microsoft Outlook: Within Outlook clients on Windows, Mac or Outlook on the web, users can now create and send files of unlimited size, view read statuses, recall files and receive secure files— without leaving their Outlook application. This new add-in represents a significant improvement in terms of security, user experience, functionality and ease of deployment. It can be deployed through the Microsoft 365 or Exchange admin center, with no client software to install or maintain.



Allows customers to select the number of task logs to retain. This is critical for troubleshooting situations where a task failure may have occurred. Report Export Capability: Adds the ability to export task run, file activity and audit logs from the Web Admin interface.

Additional improvements in MOVEit 2022 include Windows Server 2022 support in Progress® MOVEit® Transfer and Progress® MOVEit® Automation and expanded ICAP Anti-Virus/Data Loss Prevention compatibility in MOVEit Transfer.

“As more enterprise employees create and share increasing amounts of sensitive content, the risk of a data leak, whether accidental or intentional, grows,” said John Ainsworth, EVP Enterprise Application Experience Products, Progress. “With MOVEit 2022, users can manage all of their sensitive data transfers between partners, customers, users and systems from a single pane of glass, giving them complete visibility and control over where data goes and ensuring the highest levels of security.”

Used by thousands of organizations worldwide to provide complete visibility and control over file transfer activities, Progress MOVEit is an automated file transfer system that allows users to manage, view, secure and control all file transfer activity. With predictable, secure delivery and extensive reporting and monitoring, organizations can easily see where their files are at any given moment. That is why Progress was recognized as the Leader in G2’s Spring 2022 Grid® Report for Managed File Transfer, placing first overall . G2’s quarterly Grid Reports highlight the top-rated solutions in the tech industry, chosen by the source that matters most—tech customers.

Progress MOVEit 2022.0 is available today. It is a free upgrade from the Progress Community for all customers with a current service agreement. For more information about MOVEit 2022.0 and how to obtain a free trial of MOVEit, click here .

