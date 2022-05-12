In Vitro Fertilization Test Market to Rise at CAGR of 6.1% During Forecast Period, Observes TMR Study

Albany NY, United States, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The value of the global in vitro fertilization test market stood over US$ 1.5 Bn in 2020 and is likely to rise at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031. The market value of the in vitro fertilization is expected to exceed valuation of US$ 2.7 Bn by 2031. The global in vitro fertilization test market is likely to be driven by an increase in the number of fertility clinics across the world, as well as fertility tourism.



IVF is a complicated set of treatments that includes oocyte harvesting, ovarian stimulation, and laboratory methods in order to reach the optimum rates of fertilization, embryo growth, and make embryo transfer possible (ET). Healthcare experts give particular therapies to patients with cardiovascular illnesses or hypertension patients in order to secure the trust of medically difficult patients. In a bid to enhance clinical results in the in vitro fertilization test market, they include hypertension medicines and frequent cardiologist consultations.

Europe is estimated to have a considerable share of the global in vitro fertilization test market. The amount to which women use contraception varies greatly across Europe, due to differences in regulation, availability, reimbursement, and cultural norms around pregnancy and conception. Over the past few years, the acceptance of ART law in Europe has expanded, with all nations now having some sort of regulation. Italy, Spain, and the U.K. have the maximum rate of ART use since their national health insurance cover all therapies.

Key Findings of Market Report

In the in vitro fertilization test market, hospitals and fertility clinics have researchers and genetic counsellors who work with patient's doctor to identify the best testing strategy for each case. Such testing methods aid in determining, which biopsy test should be performed. Such detailed procedures to ensure success are expected to add to the revenue of in vitro fertilization market.





The fertility clinics segment is expected to dominate the global in vitro fertilization test market. By 2031, the fertility clinic is expected to account for a sizable market share for in vitro fertilization test market. The expansion of the fertility clinics segment is expected to be fuelled by increase in fertility tourism as well as insurance coverage, and also government measures to register fertility clinics to deliver safe and high-quality IVF procedures.





As people become older, their fertility rate drops. The drop in fertility rates in developing countries is mostly due to rapid urbanization. Nearly four out of five adults (78%) are postponing pregnancy in order to focus on other elements of their lives. Global decline in fertility rates is likely to be the largest opportunity for in vitro fertilization.





Global In Vitro Fertilization Test Market: Growth Drivers

PGT-A is gaining popularity in the in vitro fertilization test market for its ability to increase implantation rates and decrease miscarriages. This method is now commonly used in conjunction with IVF to assess whether human embryos should be used therapeutically or discarded.

Europe is likely to hold a sizable portion of the global in vitro fertilization test market during the forecast period. The amount to which women use contraception varies greatly across Europe, due to differences in regulation, availability, reimbursement, and cultural norms around pregnancy and conception.

Global In Vitro Fertilization Test Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Takara Bio, Inc.

Hamilton Thorne, Inc.

Esco Micro Pte Ltd.

Kitazato Corporation

Nidacon International AB

Vitrolife AB

Global In Vitro Fertilization Test Market: Segmentation

Test Type

Sperm Aneuploidy Test

Genetic Compatibility Test

Preimplantation Genetic Testing

Endometrial Receptivity Analysis

Non-invasive Prenatal Testing

Others

End User

Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

Others





