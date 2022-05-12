Konica Minolta Named in DPS Magazine’s 12th Annual Reader’s Choice Awards

Ramsey, NJ, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is proud to announce its inclusion in DPS Magazine's 12th Annual Reader’s Choice Awards. Each year DPS Magazine recognizes the top performing industry vendors as decided by its proprietary tracking and lead generation system, dpsmagdirect.com. The annual Top 30 Reader’s Choice Awards help provide a snapshot of the products and services DPS Magazine readers find the most interesting.

Using the website metric system, DPSmagdirect.com, the publication calculates its readers’ interest in companies throughout the year. This is done via requests from editorial and advertisements found in each printed issue as seen in the magazine, on the website—dpsmagazine.com, or in DPS Magazine's weekly eNewsletter.

“Today’s leading companies are embracing innovation and integrating digital technology with print to become more customer-centric, and we are honored to be listed among the top in the industry,” said Dino Pagliarello, Senior Vice President, Product Management and Planning. “Digital print is here to stay, and we pride ourselves on staying ahead of the trends to build products that make print more engaging and more profitable for our clients.”

“The annual Reader’s Choice Top 30 Awards are a great representation of the organizations and solutions that continue to push our industry forward—even in difficult times,” says Cassandra Balentine, Editor, DPS Magazine. “The vendors recognized this year are true partners invested in print. Congratulations to all of you!”

Learn about all the 2022 Top 30 Reader's Choice Awards winners at dpsmagazine.com or in DPS Magazine’s March issue.

