ehsAI V2 Cuts Document Analysis Time by Half

Vancouver, British Columbia, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ehsAI is excited to announce the release of v2.11. This significant release comes on the heels of the fourth anniversary of the company and the 1-year anniversary of the software itself. ehsAI is an AI-powered software that extracts accurate data from EHS compliance documents, reducing analysis time from days to hours or even minutes.

With this new release comes an incredible 2x faster document analysis speed, making processing of compliance documents even faster. “Our R&D team is breaking new ground, as the latest patents just issued illustrate,” said Mahdi Ramezani, CTO.

What this means is that EHS professionals can now process a modestly sized permit or regulation in 5 minutes, half the time it took prior to the release. This can be a significant time savings for busy professionals tasked with managing ever-changing regulations such as those related to ESG.

In addition, this release now includes the State Regulation Importer, which makes EHS regulations from across the United States easily accessible to customers. Those users that opt into a beta version will be able to search for and deconstruct any EH&S regulation (covering over 5 million citations across the U.S.) into a checklist of compliance obligations. To date, access and timely updates of regulations at a granular level has been expensive and often unreliable. This new ehsAI feature will help any size company access critical data and create custom monitoring lists.

Intelex, which acquired ehsAI in 2020, will be able to provide this critically important feature to its users via this beta program. “This is a game-changer for ILX users needing up to the minute access to any regulation,” said Elie Mouzan, Chief Startegy Officer, Intelex.

ehsAI uses advanced algorithms to deconstruct, analyze, interpret and convert complex EHS regulations, permits, and legal documents into actionable compliance requirements. Through API integrations with EHS software solutions that trigger automated workflows, compliance activities and thresholds can be tracked, monitored and reported on, delivering completely automated compliance.

Marcel Guevara, VP of EHS Data for ehsAI, says, “This access to state and federal regulations is the first step in a three-step release to provide EHS professionals the platform to access, monitor and keep updated all EHS obligations and tasks.”

To learn more about ehsAI and how you can save time and money while ensuring compliance with state and federal regulations, please go to: https://ehsai.com/our-story/

About ehsAI

Based in Vancouver Canada, ehsAI is a fast-paced, well-patented and energetic company committed to integrity, diversity and innovation in EHS compliance management for businesses. ehsAI is a compliance automation technology company that uses artificial intelligence and deep learning to help organizations greatly reduce the costs and risks of permitting and compliance. ehsAI’s customers include several top-tier Fortune 500 companies. ehsAI’s award-winning innovation and leadership boast recognition from Environment + Energy Top Product of the Year, Environmental Business Journal (EBJ) Business Achievement Award, Environment + Energy Leader 100, BC Tech Technology Impact Award, Rocket Builders Emerging ICT Rockets and more. For more information visit www.ehsai.com.

About ILX

Intelex is a global leader in environmental, health, safety and quality (EHSQ) management software. Since 1992, Intelex employees across the globe have been committed to innovating and enabling organizations to send their employees home safely every day, leaving behind a more sustainable world to the generations that follow, and manage quality so that only the safest and highest quality products make it to market.

Intelex’s scalable, web-based platform and applications have helped clients across all industries improve business performance, mitigate organization-wide risk, and ensure sustained compliance with internationally accepted standards. Almost 1,400 customers in 195 countries trust Intelex to power their EHSQ initiatives.