Global Emergency Blue Light Phones Market is Estimated to Observe Significant Growth USD 1059.14 Million By 2030

Newark, NJ, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by MRInsights.biz, the global emergency blue light phones market is expected to grow from USD 485.65 million in 2021 to USD 1059.14 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.05% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Emergency blue light phones are the police assistance phones as they are always used in outdoor locations throughout the campus. These phones have blue lights above them for easy identification. These phones are used to report suspicious activity, crimes in progress, or any kind of emergency. Recent trends suggest that public safety is important for maximizing attendance. For instance, a study by the University of Southern California found that the public venues which have increased security measurements resulted in higher attendance rates as the visible security equipment increases the venue’s perceived safety, which makes people feel more comfortable going to or attending the venue. Based on the 2015 Noddle Survey of 985 parents, the key factor considered for evaluating the potential colleges for their respective children is the safety of the campus and its environment; therefore, the University of Purdue is increasing the number of emergency blue light phones on the campus. The main aspect of the valuable aspect of the blue light phone is its ability to upsurge the awareness of the on-campus security measurements. All these factors are driving the emergency blue light phones market.

Competitive Strategy

To enhance their market position in the global emergency blue light phones market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

Market Growth & Trends

The rising demand for emergency blue light phones among students on college campuses is driving the growth of the market. As the number of blue light phones increased on the college campus, the perception and the awareness of the campus’ security also increased, thus deterring the number of cases of on-campus burglaries from happening. However, there is a decline in the use of Blue light phones with the growing use of smartphones. Based on one of the studies, the blue light emergency phone use on campus got decreased by around 20% between 2018 and 2019. The implementation of emergency blue light phones helps in increasing the perception of security. This perception of security is important as it is considered the key factor for the parents to send their children to such colleges. All these factors would drive the emergency blue light phones market in the forecast period.

Key Findings

In 2021, the IP call segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 45.32% and market revenue of 220.10 million.

The product type segment is divided into analog calls, wireless calls, and IP calls. In 2021, the IP call segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 45.32% and market revenue of 220.10 million. The blue light phones come with an IP phone motherboard integrated into and a metal shell on the outside. Large public spaces, such as subways, airports, and train stations, frequently employ blue light stations with IP calls which drives the market.

In 2021, the school segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 34.85% and a market revenue of 24 million.

The application segment is divided into school, community, park, hospital, and others. In 2021, the school segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 34.85% and a market revenue of 169.24 million. Schools promote student safety as a priority which promotes the demand for emergency blue light phones. Emergency blue light phones have now become a symbol of safety on campus, and they may feel like a necessary element of a school security plan.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Emergency Blue Light Phones Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Among all regions, North America emerged as the largest market for the global emergency blue light phones market, with a market share of around 38.93% and 189.06 million of the market revenue in 2021. The market for emergency blue light phones in the North American region has been rising owing to the presence of prominent market players. Along with this, the North American region has a large population base and encompasses the countries with the highest population that propels the growth of the market. This offers lucrative growth opportunities for emergency blue light phones in the region.

Key players operating in the global emergency blue light phones market are:

Code Blue Corporation

RATH

Alertus Technologies

TekTone

Thales Group

CASE

Austco

Talkaphone

Ritron

Hubbell

RCS Com

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2022 to 2030. Market Research Insights has segmented the global emergency blue light phones market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Emergency Blue Light Phones Market by Product Type:

Analog Call

Wireless Call

IP Call

Global Emergency Blue Light Phones Market by Application:

School

Community

Park

Hospital

Others

About the report:

The global emergency blue light phones market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

