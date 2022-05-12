Pajama-clad runners to drive awareness of healthy sleep with PJ5K in Charlotte

DARIEN, Ill., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Runners and walkers will have the opportunity to roll right out of bed and hit the streets in their pajamas at the PJ5K run and walk at 7 a.m. on Sunday, June 5, at Romare Bearden Park in Charlotte. Following the run, a free family-oriented event featuring inflatable bouncers, instructed yoga sessions, other interactive activities, and free sleep health information will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



“Sleep is essential to health, and the PJ5K will celebrate the importance of sleep for a healthy, active and productive life,” said Dr. Raman Malhotra, president of the AASM. “We hope that families in the Charlotte area will join us at the community event to learn more about sleep health and enjoy an array of outdoor activities.”

The events will be presented in conjunction with SLEEP 2022 , the 36th annual meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies, which will take place at the Charlotte Convention Center from June 4-8. A joint initiative of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the Sleep Research Society, the SLEEP meeting brings together thousands of clinicians and scientists to discuss the latest advances in clinical sleep medicine, sleep health, and sleep and circadian science.

“The PJ5K is a fun way for Charlotte residents and SLEEP meeting attendees to get some exercise and draw attention to the importance of healthy sleep for a healthy life,” said H. Craig Heller, who has a doctorate in biology and is president of the SRS. “It’s going to be a wonderful opportunity to raise awareness and support research.”

For the PJ5K, participants have the option of wearing their favorite family-friendly pajamas to draw attention to the importance of healthy sleep. All proceeds from the run/walk will benefit the AASM Foundation and Sleep Research Society Foundation, supporting research that positively impacts the lives of people who have sleep disorders.

To learn more about the PJ5K, including how to register, visit www.pj5krun.com. For more information about the community event, visit www.sleepeducation.org.

About the American Academy of Sleep Medicine

Established in 1975, the AASM advances sleep care and enhances sleep health to improve lives. The AASM has a combined membership of 11,000 accredited member sleep centers and individual members, including physicians, scientists and other health care professionals ( aasm.org ).

About the Sleep Research Society

The SRS is a professional membership society that advances sleep and circadian science. The SRS provides forums for the exchange of information, establishes and maintains standards of reporting and classifies data in the field of sleep research, and collaborates with other organizations to foster scientific investigation on sleep and its disorders (sleepresearchsociety.org).

