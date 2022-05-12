SecureSpace Acquires Emerald @ 78 Self Storage in San Diego MSA

SAN DIEGO, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanding its growth in southern California, SecureSpace is pleased to announce the acquisition of Emerald @ 78 Self Storage in Vista, California.

The company's Head of Self Storage Acquisitions Nathan McElmurry notes, "Emerald presented an exceptional opportunity to reposition an irreplaceable store in the heart of North County San Diego. With direct exposure to the 78 Freeway and very dense residential in each direction, it will really shine once renovated. We are excited about unlocking the upside potential on this one."

Located at 220 Huff Street, the 94,625-square-foot property consists of four two-story buildings containing drive-up and interior units, as well as a number of rentable parking spots. It is visible from Highway 78, where 136,000 vehicles pass by daily, and just off the busy intersection of Vista Way and Emerald Drive. The facility serves a dense population of 143,000 residents within three miles. A major renovation is planned, which will serve to increase rents and occupancy.

A significant marketing campaign is slated to boost the online and retail presence. The facility will be rebranded as SecureSpace Vista San Diego and upgraded to SecureSpace's signature contemporary style. As with all SecureSpace properties, free WiFi will be provided throughout and a contactless rental process will be implemented immediately.

SecureSpace Vista San Diego is open for business and customers can reserve their own secure space by visiting https://SecureSpace.com or calling (877) 399-0319.

About SecureSpace Self Storage

Relax. It's safe at SecureSpace.

Based in Torrance, California, the SecureSpace team is dedicated to providing you with a hassle-free self storage experience. All of our facilities provide the latest amenities for securing your belongings.

We look forward to serving you and satisfying your storage needs — please visit https://www.SecureSpace.com to make a reservation or learn more today.

About InSite Property Group

Based in Torrance, California, InSite Property Group is the parent corporation of SecureSpace Self Storage.

As a vertically integrated self storage developer, operator, and manager, InSite Property Group currently has 50 stores operating and under construction. Please visit https://www.InsitePG.com to learn more.

CONTACT:

Lisa Sullivan

(910) 825-2619

press@insitepg.com

https://insitepg.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.