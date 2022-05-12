Industrial Mixer Market Expanding at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2022-2032

NEWARK, Del, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the overall industrial mixer sales are expected to surpass a value of US$ 2.4 Bn in 2022, rising at a CAGR of around 7.8% between 2022 and 2032. An industrial mixer is a machine used to combine materials on a large scale. Industrial mixers do mixing two or more materials at a large scale in food and beverage industry and chemical industry.



Hence, rising application of industrial mixers in diverse industries, especially the chemical industry, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry will drive the sales in the global industrial mixer market.

Further, increased use of automation to reduce the errors and increase efficiency will boost demand for programmable logic controllers-based mixers over the forecast period. Industrial mixer manufacturers, hence, are developing such mixers that will monitor the process and minimize deviations in order to achieve batch-to-batch uniformity by using PLCs (programmable logic controllers) in industrial mixers.

Key Takeaways from the Industrial Mixer Market Study:

Based on product type, the vertical industrial mixer sales are expected to increase at a considerable rate overt the forecast period. Demand for vacuum industrial mixers will rise at a significant pace on the back of rising application in food and beverage industry. China industrial mixer market is expected to spearhead the growth in East Asia between 2022 and 2032 The U.S. will vanguard the sales in North America industrial mixer market through 2022 & beyond By 2032, Europe industrial mixer market is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 6.7%.





“Industrial mixers enhance product quality, decrease processing time, and improve efficiency. Hence, these industrial mixers are extensively used in food & beverage industry, pharmaceutical industry, and others. Consequently, the industrial mixers market is expected to grow at a rapid rate in the coming years.” said a lead analyst at FMI.

Who is winning?

Industrial mixer manufacturers are concentrating on new technology in order to make these mixers function quicker and use less energy. To capitalize on growing demand from diverse industries and gain competitive edge, top players for industrial mixers are launching new products.

Some of the leading companies offering industrial mixer are SPX Flow, EKATO, Sulzer, Xylem, National Oilwell Varco, ALFA LAVAL, Dover and Shenyin and Philadelphia and Zhejiang Great Wall Mixers and Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha and others.

Get Valuable Insights into Industrial Mixer Market

FMI, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of industrial mixer presenting historical demand data (2017-2022) and forecast statistics for the period from (2022-2032). The study divulges compelling insights on the demand for industrial mixer based on product type (vertical mixer, horizontal mixer, jacketed mixer), by types of industrial mixes (solid-solid, solid-liquid, liquid-gas), by end-use (chemical industry, food & beverage industry, mechanical industry), by distribution channel (convenience stores, supermarkets, specialty food stores) across seven major regions.

