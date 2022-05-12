TRANSDEV AND XAVIER UNIVERSITY LAUNCH NEW WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP

Lombard, Illinois, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transdev, one of the largest public transportation contractors in the world, and Xavier University of Louisiana, one of the premier Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in the United States, are excited to publicly announce the start of a formal partnership. An initiative championed by the Transdev’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Council, Xavier students now will have access to the worldwide mobility company as a preferred employer of choice.

Transdev Regional Vice President Justin Augustine, who hails from New Orleans, is not only a Xavier graduate, but also serves as Chair of the Board of Trustees at Xavier University of Louisiana. “Xavier is my home. It’s a special place made up of extraordinary students. I am glad to see this partnership come to fruition. These students are capable of so many great things and I am glad to see my two worlds converge. Through this partnership more opportunities will be provided to these students, as they begin to decide and develop their career paths and interests.”

The partnership will kick off focusing on three main components:

A summer internship program, where selected Xavier students will work across the Transdev organization to gain valuable corporate and project experience.

Xavier will host Transdev leaders to participate in a speaker series designed to educate students on career success.

Transdev will offer career counseling from members of the organization to students who have questions about their career paths and job searches.

“We are excited to enter into this partnership with Transdev, which will allow our talented Xavierites to explore the transportation industry, as it innovates mobility in a new energy economy,” said Dr. Reynold Verret, President of Xavier University of Louisiana. “We are grateful to Trustee Augustine, who mediated this alliance and understands as an alum the importance of reaching back and offering current students access to new opportunities and a chance to investigate potential career paths as they consider life after Xavier.”

Transdev’s DEI Council Co-Chair Nathan Slater added, “Xavier’s reputation for producing quality students precedes itself. Transdev is about empowering people with the freedom to move, while promoting workforce development. Aligning our DEI commitment with XULA is a great way to introduce the transportation industry to these students, as they start moving into their next phase of life. We look forward to working with, learning from and introducing these students to interesting, new opportunities.”

About Transdev

Transdev is the largest private-sector provider of multiple modes of public transportation in the United States, including operations of bus, rail, streetcar, paratransit, autonomous vehicle, and shuttle services. Cities, counties, airports, companies and universities across the world contract with Transdev to operate their transportation systems. Our goal is to help clients provide mobility solutions that are available to all riders and are appealing, convenient, integrated networks that people actively choose to ride. Our purpose is to empower the freedom to move with safe, reliable and innovative solutions that serve the common good. In cities across the U.S., we’re helping our clients move toward integrating public transit into the city’s lifeblood, circulating and connecting people to the places they care about. We are a global company operating in 18 countries on six continents. Our U.S. headquarters is based near Chicago, Illinois. www.transdevna.com

About Xavier University of Lousiana

Xavier University of Louisiana, America’s only historically Black and Catholic University, is ranked among the top three HBCUs (historically Black colleges and universities) in the nation. Recognized as a national leader in STEM and health sciences, Xavier produces more African American students who graduate from medical schools each year than any other university in the United States. Additionally, Xavier’s College of Pharmacy is also among the top producers of African American pharmacists in the country.

Established in 1925 by Saint Katharine Drexel and the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament as a place for African American and Native Americans to receive quality education, Xavier has since expanded its programs in art, business, education, biological sciences, chemistry, pharmacy and political science. More recent additions in robotics, bioinformatics, engineering, data science, neuroscience and genetics, in addition to new STEM-based master’s programs, have provided Xavier students (2815 undergraduates and 787 graduates) an unbeatable combination of traditional classroom study, hands-on research, service-learning opportunities and life experiences. Xavier students collaborate with world-renowned faculty, who are experts in their fields, to produce award-winning research and notable work. The winning Xavier formula provides students with a well-balanced curriculum and an environment that nurtures their intellect and feeds their souls, thereby facilitating a more just and humane society for all.

For more information about Xavier University of Louisiana, visit us online at www.xula.edu or contact Regi Reyes at (504) 520-5240 or rreyes@xula.edu.