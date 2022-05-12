Preat Corporation & Panthera Dental Work Together to Bring Exceptional Metal Implant Bars to Dental Industry

SANTA MARIA, Calif., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preat Corporation, a leading provider of dental implant components, attachments, and tools, today announced that they are now working with Quebec-based Panthera Dental to combine the superior quality and precision capabilities of Preat’s PRISM implant design center and services and Panthera’s bar manufacturing capabilities. Preat shifted from its previous milled implant bar provider to Panthera’s top-of-the-line, Canadian-milled bars for use by oral surgeons and periodontists to create PRISM Powered by Panthera.



“The arrangement between our companies brings together two names customers know and trust,” said Chris Bormes, President, Preat Corporation. “Preat’s team will continue to design functional and aesthetic pieces for manufacture by Panthera, ensuring customers receive the high-quality components and frictionless ordering experience they’ve come to expect from us.”

Preat is known for its custom-designed dental implant components, attachments and dental prosthetics. Panthera Dental has a well-earned reputation as the fastest and best, implant bar milling source and non-OEM implant company. The companies have forged the relationship for rapid production at capacity to make these sought-after parts easily accessible to the periodontal market.

“The Panthera Dental team is pleased to be working with Preat on this strategic new opportunity,” said Gabriel Robichaud, CEO of Panthera Dental. “We are bringing together the best of both our worlds with our commitment to rapidly creating flexible, adaptable products for customers.”

Both Preat and Panthera Dental are exhibiting at Lab Day West 2022, May 20-21, at the Hyatt Regency in Garden Grove, Calif., dubbed “the second largest dental laboratory event in America.” For more information, visit Preat at booth #K-2, L-1 and Panthera Dental at booth #F-10, or contact either company directly.

ABOUT PREAT CORPORATION

Founded in 1980, Preat was envisioned as a customer-centric organization focused on the removable partial denture attachment market. Over time the company’s core focus shifted to implants and overdenture solutions, but the commitment to providing the highest quality products, services, and expertise to partners remains unchanged. Preat continues to hold to its central principle: to help people smile again. Preat is a subsidiary of Young Innovations, a leading global supplier of dental products.

Young Innovations is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of supplies and equipment used by dentists, oral surgeons, periodontists, hygienists, dental assistants and consumers. Our portfolio of brands includes products that hold leadership positions in the preventive, restorative, orthodontic, endodontic, surgical and diagnostic segments. With our mission of Creating Smiles, Creating Possibilities, we focus on delivering innovative, high-quality products and solutions to clinicians and their patients. We seek opportunities to enhance our portfolio of brands and products through organic growth and acquisitions. We pursue strategic acquisition opportunities to increase the breadth and growth potential of our product and service offerings. By enhancing our products and expanding customer relationships, we are better able to respond to clinician and patient needs.

PANTHERA DENTAL’S MISSION

Panthera Dental is committed to design and manufacture custom-made dental restorations, sleep breathing disorder solutions and implantology products using proprietary CAD/CAM processes, smart manufacturing and superior quality materials. Panthera’s highly skilled and passionate team is dedicated to providing the highest quality outcomes and to deliver state-of-the-art solutions to dental, medical and sleep professionals who strive to improve patients’ quality of life worldwide.

Panthera Dental is headquartered in Quebec City, Canada, with subsidiaries in the USA, France and Germany, and associates worldwide.

For more information email info@pantheradental.com or visit www.pantheradental.com

MEDIA CONTACT: Vivian Chan-Slater

714-573-0899 x235

vivian@echomediateam.com