GlobalData Plc: Tech Giants Dominate the Adtech Industry

LONDON, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The internet advertising market size was valued at $438 billion in 2021 and will grow at a CAGR of more than 9% during 2021-2030.



The Advertising Tech Thematic Research Report offered by GlobalData Plc provides key trends impacting the growth of the theme over the next 12 to 24 months split into three categories: technology trends, macroeconomic trends, and regulatory trends, and comprehensive industry analysis, including forecasts for the global internet advertising market to 2030. The report gives details of M&A deals driven by the adtech theme, and a timeline highlighting milestones in the development of adtech. It also provides a detailed value chain that comprises three distinct segments: demand-side, intermediaries, and supply-side.

Internet Advertising Market Outlook

For more insights on the report, download a free report sample

Adtech Market Segmentation by Category

Search ads

Banner ads

Video ads

Classified ads

Audio ads





Search ads and banner ads are the dominant categories in the market. The search ads category includes online ads that appear on users’ web pages through search engine queries. Search ads target users based on the keywords they have entered into search engines. This is also known as paid search advertising. Google Search and Microsoft Search are the biggest platforms for search ads.

For more insights on categories in the adtech market, download a free report sample

Key Technology Trends in Adtech Industry

First-party data

Third-party cookies

iOS App Tracking Transparency (ATT)

Android advertising ID

AI

Ad fraud

Internet of Things (IoT)

Native advertising

Shoppable ads

Augmented reality (AR)

Ad blockers





Key Macroeconomic Trends in Adtech Industry

COVID-19

Walled gardens

China





Key Regulatory Trends in Adtech Industry

Data privacy

Misinformation

For more insights on adtech market trends, download a free report sample

Leading Adtech Companies

Adobe

Alibaba

Alphabet (parent company of Google)

Amazon

Basis Technologies

ByteDance

Criteo

MediaMath

Meta

Microsoft

Singtel (parent company of Amobee)

The Trade Desk

In competitive terms, the adtech industry is primarily a face-off between tech giants like Google, Meta, Amazon, and Alibaba and pure play vendors like The Trade Desk, MediaMath, and Amobee. The tech giants dominate the market with their massive user bases and sophisticated adtech walled gardens.

To know more about leading companies in the adtech industry, download a free report sample

Adtech Market Overview

Market size (2021) $438 billion Growth Rate CAGR of >9% Forecast Period 2021-2030 Segmentation by Categories Search Ads, Banner Ads, Video Ads, Classified Ads, and Audio Ads Key Trends Technology Trends, Macroeconomic Trends, and Regulatory Trends Leading Companies Adobe, Alibaba, Alphabet (parent company of Google), Amazon, Basis Technologies, ByteDance, Criteo, MediaMath, Meta, Microsoft, Singtel (parent company of Amobee), and The Trade Desk

Reasons to Buy

This report provides an invaluable guide to this important theme, including details of the leading players and up-to-date market forecasts.

FAQs

What was the internet advertising market size in 2021?

The internet advertising market size was valued at $438 billion in 2021.

What is the growth rate of the internet advertising market?

The internet advertising market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 9% during 2021-2030.

What are the key categories in the adtech industry?

Search ads, banner ads, video ads, classified ads, and audio ads are the key categories in the adtech industry.

What are the key trends in the adtech industry?

The key trends in the adtech industry are technology trends, macroeconomic trends, and regulatory trends.

Which are the leading companies in the adtech industry?

Some of the leading companies in the adtech industry are Adobe, Alibaba, Alphabet (parent company of Google), Amazon, Basis Technologies, ByteDance, Criteo, MediaMath, Meta, Microsoft, Singtel (parent company of Amobee), and The Trade Desk.

Related reports

Electric Vehicles (EV) in Insurance – Thematic Research – Click here

Splinternet – Thematic Research – Click here

Digitalization in Oil and Gas – Thematic Research – Click here

Retail Industry Mergers and Acquisitions Deals by Top Themes in Q1 2022 – Thematic Research – Click here

Cybersecurity – Thematic Research – Click here





About us

GlobalData is a leading provider of data, analytics, and insights on the world's largest industries. In an increasingly fast-moving, complex, and uncertain world, it has never been harder for organizations and decision makers to predict and navigate the future. This is why GlobalData's mission is to help our clients to decode the future and profit from faster, more informed decisions. As a leading information services company, thousands of clients rely on GlobalData for trusted, timely, and actionable intelligence. Our solutions are designed to provide a daily edge to professionals within corporations, financial institutions, professional services, and government agencies.

Media Contacts

GlobalData

Mark Jephcott

Head of PR EMEA

mark.jephcott@globaldata.com

cc: pr@globaldata.com

+44 (0)207 936 6400