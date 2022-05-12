GlobalData Plc: Augmented Reality Market to Register a Growth Rate of Over 35% by 2030

LONDON, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AR market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 35% during the forecast period. Augmented reality is a technology that allows the user to see the real world overlaid with digital data. AR technology may replace the smartphone as the primary connected device users carry around. Moreover, it will be a critical component of the metaverse – the next mega-theme that Big Tech has in its sights. COVID-19 has also fueled enterprise adoption of AR across sectors such as healthcare, law enforcement, and manufacturing, mainly for remote collaboration.
The Augmented Reality Thematic Research Report offered by GlobalData Plc provides an overview of the global augmented reality market and identifies the key trends impacting the growth of the theme over the next 12 to 36 months. It also includes a comprehensive industry analysis, outlining the main growth areas and potential use cases, and identifies the leading players in the AR market, across all segments of the value chain.
Global AR Market Overview
AR Market Segmentation by End-user
- Enterprise
- Consumer
AR Market Segmentation by Platform
- AR Hardware
- AR Software
AR software accounted for the largest global AR market share in 2020, with the remaining coming from the sale of hardware such as smart glasses and headsets. AR software will continue to dominate the market as novel, immersive content and use cases are developed for smartphones, AR smart glasses, and AR headsets.
Key Technology Trends in AR Market
- Metaverse
- Mobile AR
- Contact Lenses
- WebAR
- Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- 5G
- Cloud
- The Future of Work
Key Macroeconomic Trends in AR Market
- COVID-19
- Content
- Enterprise Adoption
- Consumer Adoption
- Hype
Key Regulatory Trends in AR Market
- Data Privacy
- Privacy by Design
- Legal Challenges
Key Media Trends in AR Market
- Social Media
- AR Advertising
- Gaming
- Short-Form Videos
Key Companies Adopting AR
- Alibaba
- Alphabet
- Amazon
- Apple
- ByteDance
- Magic Leap
- Microsoft
- Niantic
- Qualcomm
- Samsung Electronics
- Snap
- Tencent
Augmented Reality Market Outlook
|Market Size (2020)
|$7 billion
|CAGR
|>35%
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|Key End-users
|Enterprise and Consumer
|Key Platforms
|AR Hardware and AR Software
|AR Technology Trends
|Metaverse, Mobile AR, Contact Lenses, WebAR, Artificial Intelligence (AI), 5G, Cloud, and The Future of Work
|AR Macroeconomic Trends
|COVID-19, Content, Enterprise Adoption, Consumer Adoption, and Hype
|AR Regulatory Trends
|Data Privacy, Privacy by Design, and Legal Challenges
|AR Media Trends
|Social Media, AR Advertising, Gaming, and Short-Form Videos
|Key Companies
|Alibaba, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, ByteDance, Facebook, Magic Leap, Microsoft, Niantic, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics, Snap, and Tencent
FAQs
What was the global AR market size in 2020?
The AR market size was worth $7 billion in 2020.
What is the global AR market growth rate?
The AR market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36% during the forecast period.
What are the key end-user segments in the AR market?
The key end-user segments in the AR market are enterprise and consumer.
What are the key platform segments in the AR market?
The key platform segments in the AR market are AR hardware and AR software.
What are the key AR technology trends?
The key AR technology trends are metaverse, mobile AR, contact lenses, webAR, artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, cloud, and the Future of Work.
What are the key AR macroeconomic trends?
The key AR macroeconomic trends are COVID-19, content, enterprise adoption, consumer adoption, and hype.
What are the key AR regulatory trends?
The key AR regulatory trends are data privacy, privacy by design, and legal challenges.
What are the key AR media trends?
The key AR media trends are social media, AR advertising, gaming, and short-form videos.
Which are the key companies associated with AR themes?
The key companies associated with the AR theme are Alibaba, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, ByteDance, Facebook, Magic Leap, Microsoft, Niantic, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics, Snap, and Tencent.
