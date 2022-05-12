GlobalData Plc: Oncology Remains at the Forefront of the Companion Diagnostics Industry

LONDON, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncology remains the largest segment for FDA-defined marketed drugs with CDx. The FDA has cleared or approved more than 40 CDx in the field of oncology. It is expected that oncology will likely remain the therapeutic area at the forefront of CDx in the future. Although precision medicine encompasses many areas, oncology is the area that is expected to exhibit high growth.



The Companion Diagnostics Thematic Research Report offered by GlobalData Plc looks at the CDx medical devices market and some of the oncology biomarkers, indications, and diagnostic technologies being utilized. The market for biomarker testing continues to increase due to increases in disease, awareness, improved accessibility to personalized medicine, and technological advancements.

Key Companion Diagnostic Technologies

Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

In Situ Hybridization (ISH)

Nucleic Acid Amplification (NAAT)

Sanger Sequencing

Next-Generation Sequencing





Immunohistochemistry is a widely used, antibody-based technique that detects the presence of specific antigens or proteins in tissue. Frequently, chromogenic detection methods are used to visualize antibody-antigen interactions, allowing for the evaluation of cellular localization and staining patterns in the context of tumor structures.

Key Technology Trends in the CDx Industry

Big data

Artificial intelligence (AI)

Biomarker testing

Laboratory developed tests

Next-generation sequencing

Liquid biopsies

Key Macroeconomic Trends in the CDx Industry

Decreasing cost of genetic testing

The collaboration between diagnostic and pharmaceutical companies

Key Regulatory Trends in the CDx Industry

Impact of clinical guidelines





Public Companies Associated with CDx Theme

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies

bioMerieux

Illumina

Thermo Fisher Scientific





Private Companies Associated with CDx Theme

Asuragen

Foundation Medicine

MilliporeSigma,

Roche Diagnostics International.

Companion Diagnostics Market Overview

Key Technologies Immunohistochemistry (IHC), In Situ Hybridization (ISH), Nucleic Acid Amplification (NAAT), Sanger Sequencing, and Next-Generation Sequencing Key Public Companies Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, bioMerieux, Illumina, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Key Private Companies Asuragen, Foundation Medicine, MilliporeSigma, and Roche Diagnostics International

Companion Diagnostics Thematic Research Report Scope

Identifies those companies most likely to succeed in a world filled with disruptive threats.

Predicts how each theme will evolve and identify the leading and disrupting companies.

FAQs

What are the key CDx technologies?

The key technologies used in CDx are immunohistochemistry (IHC), in situ hybridization (ISH), nucleic acid amplification (NAAT), and gene sequencing methods such as Sanger sequencing and next-generation sequencing (NGS).

What are the key trends in CDx?

The key trends in CDx are technology trends, macroeconomic trends, and regulatory trends.

Which are the key public companies associated with CDx?

Some of the key public companies associated with CDx are Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, bioMerieux, Illumina, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Which are the key private companies associated with CDx?

Some of the key private companies associated with CDx are Asuragen, Foundation Medicine, MilliporeSigma, and Roche Diagnostics International.

