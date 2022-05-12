Industrial Nanotech Inc. Continues to Roll Out an Ambitious Plan to Invest in Cutting-Edge Technology, Increase Revenue Streams and Recruit Skilled Talent

BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- (Pink Sheets: INTK). - Industrial Nanotech, Inc. a global leader in advanced nanotechnology-based solutions for energy efficiency and sustainability, is continuing to roll out an ambitious growth plan that includes investing in groundbreaking technologies, increasing revenue streams, and building a team of skilled professionals to innovate its business while continuing to deliver value to customers and shareholders. The firm has expanded its recruitment plans across geographical markets in the U.S., Europe, the U.K., UAE, and Asia.

Stuart Burchill, CEO/CTO of Industrial Nanotech says:

“Industrial Nanotech uses nanotechnology to develop eco-friendly products and solutions that are cost-efficient, save energy, and are safe in the workplace. We have developed best-in-class products that provide significant benefits and value to our customers. Getting those products to customers so they can enjoy these benefits, however, requires highly qualified and experienced experts.”

“We are committed to adding more experienced personnel to our team as quickly as possible so we can give our customers and shareholders the best possible results. Earlier this week, we announced details of our global recruiting program to hire skilled professionals in different geographical regions. In the past two weeks, we have filled the positions of HR & Recruitment Director and PR Director and hired two sales professionals. We are now looking at recruiting enterprise managers in other territories.”

Global warming and recent geopolitical disruption has forced companies to restructure their business strategies around environmental issues in a bid to race against the climate change clock and around energy supply issues as regional instabilities put energy supply chains at risk and increase energy price volatility. Consumers are more conscious of the effects of climate change and are looking for innovative products and solutions that offer the most value.

“We are helping our customers improve their energy efficiency by providing best-in-class products and solutions that are designed to reduce their carbon footprint. Our investments will make us more effective and drive growth. Currently, we have a portfolio of best-in-class products and a massive pipeline of projects in process for Fortune 100, Fortune 500, and Global 500 companies,” explains Mr. Burchill.

Industrial Nanotech has a long history of supporting R&D and innovation. The Company funds and participates in research with some of the world’s best scientists and leading laboratories to develop sustainable nanotechnology-based solutions that save energy, protect assets, and reduce carbon footprints.

“We turn amazing ideas into groundbreaking useful technologies. We are collaborating with an experienced team of scientists that work within a bigger innovation ecosystem to help us take giant leaps rather than small incremental steps,” Mr. Burchill adds.

Innovative climate change technologies such as nanotechnology represent a critical part of the world’s decarbonization tool kit. Nanomaterials contain physical and chemical properties that are ideal for developing unique and environmentally friendly products. Coming off the back of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) held in October 2021, the world has a huge target to reduce GHG emissions and carbon dioxide emissions by 45 percent from 2010 levels by 2030. COP26 focused on some of the most innovative and breakthrough technologies, including nanotechnology, that can help reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

With ESG factors now firmly on the corporate agenda, shareholders are calling upon companies to demonstrate how they create value and are making a positive contribution toward social and environmental sustainability.

Mr. Burchill comments:

“Sustainability is at the heart of our business. Incorporating sustainability into our everyday operations is key to ensuring successful and long-term delivery outcomes. We recognize the impact of CO² on the environment and are committed to reducing that impact of our energy usage worldwide.”

“While many of our larger projects have been overseas due to regulations on energy savings, we are now seeing a significant increase in the focus on sustainability by U.S. companies. Our experience is that energy-saving projects are now more important than ever for U.S. companies. We can expect to see the number of projects expand into company-wide initiatives. We are fully committed to delivering sustainably for all our shareholders.”

The Company recently provided an update to shareholders on its intention to increase a series of new revenue streams over the next 3 to 5 years in different market sectors and geographical regions. “2022 is the year of turning revenue opportunities into revenues realized,” says Mr. Burchill. “Although we are experiencing substantial growth, we believe this is only the beginning of a significant revenue burst over the next several years.” Industrial Nanotech has three subsidiaries – Syneffex, its industrial coating brand; Anaconda Insulation, which provides intelligent thermal insulation; and TalkingPaints, the Company’s intelligent coating product line. The Company intends to list on a senior exchange in 2023.

