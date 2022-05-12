King of Hemp Natural and Vanilla-Flavored CBD/CBG “Super” Tinctures Now in Stock

Las Vegas, NV, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP) announced today that the Natural and Vanilla flavored CBD/CBG super tinctures are now in stock and available on the King of Hemp® website. Hemp, Inc. has formulated a “super” tincture with 7,500 mg of CBD and 2,500 mg of CBG. The CBD/CBG super tincture boasts rapid absorption, 4 times the potency of other hemp-derived tinctures on the market, and affordability. Its high-quality ingredient combination has shown impressive results with complete customer satisfaction.



The premium CBD/CBG “super” tincture has been a home run with Hemp, Inc.’s King of Hemp® brand lovers. “We are thrilled to add the Natural and Vanilla flavors to our King of Hemp® portfolio and to have had such phenomenal feedback. Most of the products we’ve encountered on the market have, at most, 3,000 mg of cannabinoid. Our CBD/CBG ‘super’ tinctures have 10,000 mg of cannabinoid (7,500 mg of CBD and 2,500 mg of CBG). Take a look around the market, there is currently no comparison. At a fraction of the price, our tincture’s potency level is through the roof,” said a Hemp, Inc. executive.

A new sample pack of the CBD/CBG “super” tinctures is now available. It includes the three assorted flavors (Natural, Vanilla, and Cherry) and can be purchased here. Need more than a sample to satisfy your discerning palate? Click here for the full size of the Natural, Vanilla, or Cherry tincture. Any one of these three flavors will make your discerning palate dance with delight while enhancing your mood and clarity.

The premium CBD/CBG “super” tincture has been independently tested by a third-party lab and manufactured in the USA at Hemp, Inc.’s manufacturing facility in Nevada. The CBD/CBG “super” tincture is 100% sustainably sourced, premium vegan grade, is gluten-free, and is non-psychoactive. It contains 0% THC with proven compliant testing for microbials, heavy metals, pesticides, and dangerous chemicals. Simply clean and green.

Hemp, Inc. has definitely pushed the boundaries with this powerhouse product. The proprietary formulation uses a compound that binds to CBD/CBG to increase bioavailability… far better than simply adding MCT oil. Going above and beyond to exceed their customer’s expectations, while delivering the best consumable wellness products to the market, without ever compromising the quality of their King of Hemp® brand.

Living well shouldn’t be an arduous task. Muscle discomfort, stress, and sleep deprivation can take a serious toll on the body. Hemp, Inc. strives to improve its customers' daily lives with high-quality premium products that are not only easily accessible, but affordable.

The Company will continue to keep its shareholders up to date on all pertinent material events, product releases, production plans, and inventory availability. Currently, Hemp, Inc.’s sales & marketing team is still working on large-scale orders for the company’s CBDA and CBGA products. Those interested in distributing on a large-scale basis should email sales@hempinc.com or call 877-436-7564 for more information. The entire product line includes tinctures, gummies, capsules, and edibles and will come in a variety of sizes, potencies, flavors, and formulas.

