 A NEW MILESTONE COMPLETED IN THE ACQUISITION OF EQUANS BY BOUYGUES

The Bouygues group announces that a new milestone has been completed in the creation of a new global leader in multi-technical services, with the signing of the Equans Share Purchase Agreement with Engie.



Bouygues signed with Engie, on 12 May 2022, the Equans Share Purchase Agreement after the issuance of all relevant employee representative bodies of Equans and Engie opinions.

The completion of the acquisition of Equans remains subject to the finalization of the constitution of Equans’ perimeter by Engie, and to obtaining clearances from all relevant foreign investment control authorities and antitrust authorities.

The completion of the deal is expected in the second half of 2022, as per the initial schedule.

