English French

PRESS RELEASE

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – May 12, 2022

Information relating to Bureau Veritas’ General Shareholders’ Meeting of June 24, 2022

Bureau Veritas’ Annual Shareholders’ Meeting will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022,

at 3:00 p.m., in the Auditorium of the Company’s registered office located at Immeuble Newtime, 40/52, boulevard du Parc in Neuilly sur Seine (92200).

Shareholders who would like to attend the Shareholders' Meeting in person must comply with the applicable health measures. Due to the current public health situation, the organization and participation requirements for the Shareholders' Meeting may be modified in accordance with legal and regulatory changes that may occur after the notice is issued. The Company may be required to take the necessary measures to avoid exposing shareholders to health risks and guarantee them equal access to the Meeting.

Shareholders are invited to request their admission card as soon as possible prior to the Meeting in order to attend in person, vote by post, or give a proxy to the Chairman or any third party of their choice by following the terms and conditions of participation described in the Notice of Meeting. This is available on the Company's website on the Shareholders’ Meeting page: https://group.bureauveritas.com/investors/financial-information/shareholders-meeting

Steps will be taken to ensure that shareholders are able to follow the Shareholders’ Meeting live via an audio transmission accessible in full on the dedicated page of the Company's website. Shareholders will be able to submit questions on the dedicated chat, which will be answered at the Meeting during a Q&A session. The shareholders will be informed that this is a non-regulatory procedure that does not allow for the prior identification of shareholders or the exercise of shareholder rights.

Shareholders are invited to consult the Company’s website regularly for updates on the organization of the 2022 Shareholders' Meeting.

The preliminary Notice of Meeting (Avis de réunion), which includes the agenda for the Meeting as well as the draft resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors that will be submitted to the Shareholders, was published on May 11, 2022 in the legal gazette Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires no. 56 (https://www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr/balo/) and on the Company's website.

The explanatory documentation regarding this Annual General Meeting is available on request, in compliance with the laws and regulations in force, as well as on the website.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has close to 80,000 employees located in nearly 1,600 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its 400,000 clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the CAC 40 ESG, CAC Next 20 and SBF 120 indices.

Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit www.bureauveritas.com, and follow us on Twitter (@bureauveritas) and LinkedIn.

Our information is certified with blockchain technology.

Check that this press release is genuine at www.wiztrust.com.





ANALYST/INVESTOR CONTACTS MEDIA CONTACTS Laurent Brunelle Caroline Ponsi Khider +33 (0)1 55 24 76 09 +33 (0)7 52 60 89 78 laurent.brunelle@bureauveritas.com caroline.ponsi-khider@bureauveritas.com Etienne Linquier Primatice etienne.linquier@bureauveritas.com thomasdeclimens@primatice.com

armandrigaudy@primatice.com

Attachment