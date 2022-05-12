Touax: Growth in business in the first quarter of 2022 (+52.3%)

English French

PRESS RELEASE Paris, 12 May 2022 – 5.45 p.m.

Growth in business in the first quarter of 2022 (+52.3%)

Restated revenue from activities of €37.4 million in the first three months of the year, up €12.9 million (+52.3%)

Growth in all transport activities, with the Containers business outperforming

Good resilience in the context of war in Ukraine and inflation

Touax confirmed the growth in its revenue that began in the second half of 2021.

Total restated revenue from activities at the end of the first quarter of 2022 amounted to €37.4 million (€36.0 million at constant scope and currency1), compared with €24.6 million in the same period of 2021, up by €12.9 million (+52.3%).

This strong increase stems from the sustained investment strategy begun at the end of 2020 in its three business lines consisting of the long-term leasing of environmentally friendly equipment for sustainable transportation.

ANALYSIS OF REVENUE FROM ACTIVITIES AT END-MARCH 2022

Restated Revenue from activities (*)

(in € thousand) Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Variation Leasing revenue on owned equipment 15,509 13,229 2,280 Ancillary services 5,733 2,745 2,988 Total leasing activity 21,242 15,974 5,268 Sales of owned equipment 14,862 7,085 7,777 Total sales of equipment 14,862 7,085 7,777 Total of owned activity 36,104 23,059 13,045 Syndication fees 0 17 (17) Management fees 978 897 81 Sales fees 336 591 (255) Total of management activity 1,314 1,505 (191) Other capital gains on disposals 0 0 0 Total Others 0 0 0 Total Restated Revenue from activities 37,418 24,564 12,854

(*) Income restated for the Group’s activities is presented differently from the IFRS income statement, to enable a better understanding of its level of activity. As such, no distinction is made in third-party management, which is presented solely in agent form: the leasing revenue from equipment owned by passive investors is replaced by management fees, which correspond to the net contribution of the leasing management activity to the Group’s performance.

This presentation shows syndication fees, sales fees and management fees, grouped together under management activity, separate from owned activity.

This new presentation has no impact on EBITDA, operating income or net income. The accounting presentation of revenue from activities is presented in the appendix to the press release.

In a context where asset utilisation rates remain high, owned activity increased by €13.0 million (+56.6%) due to:

the growth in recurring leasing revenue (+€2.3 million) and ancillary services (+€3.0 million).

the increase in sales of owned equipment (+€7.8 million)

The management activity was down slightly by €0.2 million due to the drop in sales fees on investor equipment, with equipment leased and unavailable for sale.

ANALYSIS OF CONTRIBUTIONS BY DIVISION

Restated revenue from activities

(in € thousand) Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Variation Leasing revenue on owned equipment 10,544 9,152 1,392 Ancillary services 1,858 1,873 (15) Total leasing activity 12,402 11,025 1,377 Sales of owned equipment 110 320 (210) Total sales of equipment 110 320 (210) Total of owned activity 12,512 11,345 1,167 Management fees 466 463 3 Total of management activity 466 463 3 Total Freight railcars 12,978 11,808 1,170 Leasing revenue on owned equipment 1,619 1,688 (69) Ancillary services 1,807 683 1,124 Total leasing activity 3,426 2,371 1,055 Sales of owned equipment 0 41 (41) Total sales of equipment 0 41 (41) Total of owned activity 3,426 2,412 1,014 Management fees 14 6 8 Total of management activity 14 6 8 Total River Barges 3,440 2,418 1,022 Leasing revenue on owned equipment 3,342 2,384 958 Ancillary services 2,418 191 2,227 Total leasing activity 5,760 2,575 3,185 Sales of owned equipment 13,205 3,480 9,725 Total sales of equipment 13,205 3,480 9,725 Total of owned activity 18,965 6,055 12,910 Syndication fees 0 17 (17) Management fees 498 428 70 Sales fees 336 591 (255) Total of management activity 834 1,036 (202) Total Containers 19,799 7,091 12,708 Leasing revenue on owned equipment 4 5 (1) Ancillary services (350) (2) (348) Total leasing activity (346) 3 (349) Sales of owned equipment 1,547 3,244 (1,697) Total sales of equipment 1,547 3,244 (1,697) Total of owned activity 1,201 3,247 (2,046) Total Miscellaneous & eliminations 1,201 3,247 (2,046) Total Restated Revenue from activities 37,418 24,564 12,854

The Freight Railcars division posted an increase of 9.9% to €13.0 million in the first quarter:

Rental business increased by €1.4 million (+12.5%), driven by the investment policy carried out in 2021 and the increase in the fleet utilisation rate (to 88% on average in Q1 2022).

Management fees remained stable, while sales of owned equipment recorded a slight decline of €0.2 million.

The River Barges division posted an increase in income restated from its activities of €1.0 million, to €3.4 million, due to the €1.1 million increase in ancillary services (chartering in the Rhine basin).

Leasing revenue from Group-owned equipment decreased slightly at the beginning of the year, due to a temporary drop in the utilisation rate in January and February, corrected in March (utilisation rate of 98.9% at end-March).

The Containers division confirmed the performance of its trading and investment policy in owned activity, posting a sharp increase in its revenue of €12.7 million, to €19.8 million.

Sales of Group-owned equipment related to the trading business posted a sharp increase of €9.7 million. Meanwhile, pick-up charges improved by €2.2 million. Rental revenue supported this trend, posting a significant increase of +40.2% over the quarter to €3.3 million.

The management activity was down slightly by €0.2 million due to the drop in sales fees on investor equipment, reflecting the persistent lack of available-for-sale containers.

The Modular Construction business in Africa, presented in the “miscellaneous” line, decreased by €1.7 million due to an unfavourable comparison basis (significant deliveries took place in Q1 2021).

OUTLOOK

From an economic viewpoint in the short term, the global macroeconomic environment is volatile and uncertain due to the current armed conflict in Ukraine. However, Touax is not directly exposed to this conflict or the economic sanctions on Russia, as it has no subsidiaries, customers or leased transport assets (with the possible exception of a few non-material containers in transit) in Ukraine or Russia. Indirectly, this conflict may have consequences that are difficult to ascertain in terms of rising inflation, impact on European economic growth, logistical disruptions, shortages of equipment, spare parts and raw materials in certain industrial sectors (including the rail sector) and rising interest rates. We note that our assets are gaining value during this inflationary period.

From a structural and medium/long-term perspective, the business outlook in the long-term leasing of equipment for sustainable transportation is positive. Our various asset classes are benefiting from the development of infrastructure, e-commerce and intermodal logistics, as well as the support of public authorities, consumers, lenders and investors for green transport.

UPCOMING EVENTS

22 June 2022: Annual General Meeting

28 September 2022: Publication of H1 results and videoconferencing presentation

29 September 2022: Video conference call to present the H1 results in English

14 November 2022: Q3 revenue from activities

APPENDIX

1- Accounting presentation of revenue from activities

Revenue from activities

(in € thousand) Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Leasing revenue on owned equipment 15,509 13,229 Ancillary services 6,579 3,084 Total of leasing activity 22,088 16,313 Sales of owned equipment 14,862 7,085 Total sales of equipment 14,862 7,085 Total of owned activity 36,950 23,398 Leasing revenue on managed equipment 10,819 11,072 Syndication fees 0 17 Management fees 270 157 Sales fees 336 591 Total of managed activity 11,425 11,837 Total Revenue from activities 48,375 35,235

2- Table showing the transition from summary accounting presentation to restated presentation

Revenue from activities

(in € thousand) Accounting Q1 2022 Restatement Restated

Q1 2022 Accounting

Q1 2021 Restatement Restated

Q1 2021 Leasing revenue on owned equipment 15,509 15,509 13,229 13,229 Ancillary services 6,579 -846 5,733 3,084 -339 2,745 Total of leasing activity 22,088 -846 21,242 16,313 -339 15,974 Sales of owned equipment 14,862 14,862 7,085 7,085 Total sales of equipment 14,862 0 14,862 7,085 0 7,085 Total of owned activity 36,950 -846 36,104 23,398 -339 23,059 Leasing revenue on managed equipment 10,819 -10,819 0 11,072 -11,072 0 Syndication fees 0 0 17 17 Management fees 270 708 978 157 740 897 Sales fees 336 336 591 0 591 Total of managed activity 11,425 -10,111 1,314 11,837 -10,332 1,505 Other capital gains on disposals 0 0 0 0 Total Others 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total Revenue from activities 48,375 -10,957 37,418 35,235 -10,671 24,564





1 Based on a comparable structure and average exchange rates at end-March 2021

