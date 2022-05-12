Soldering Equipment Market Projected to Touch USD 911.3 Million by 2025, Registering a CAGR of 9.56% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Soldering Equipment Market” information by Type, by Application and Region – Forecast to 2027” market size to reach USD 911.3 million, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 9.56% by 2025.

Market Scope:

High investments are transpired to encourage the development of advanced technology. Offering high-value products pay off well, attracting outstanding customers. For example, soldering equipment is used to produce electronics for NASA's stereo camera traveling to the Moon, where quality requirements and standards are exceptionally high.

Dominant Key Players on Soldering Equipment Market Covered are:

Pillarhouse International Ltd.

Ersa GmbH

RPS Automation LLC

JBC S.L

Flason Electronic Co. Limited

SEHO Systems GmbH

Blundell Production Equipment Ltd

ACE Production Technologies Inc.

American Hakko Products Inc.

PACE Europe Ltd.

JUKI Automation

The Harris Products Group

JAPAN UNIX Co. Ltd

Inductelec Limited

RADYNE CORPORATION

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Market Drivers

International electronic equipment manufacturers cater to both large industries and smaller start-ups with electronic equipment solutions using state-of-art technology. Electronics manufacturers use soldering equipment in remote electricity meters, electric light vehicles, and smart streetlights in different regions.

Manufacturers come under greater pressure as electronics get smaller to improve efficiency and throughput. In such a scenario, the traditional hand soldering method fails. The soldering process has changed much in decades. However, recently the demand for automated soldering has escalated exponentially, mainly due to the Industry 4.0 expectations.

Also, the demand for the ability to simultaneously improve speed, accuracy, and consistency is growing continually. As the fourth industrial revolution penetrates more deeply into the manufacturing industry and industrial robots become primitive in bringing a whole host of benefits to the factory floor, the market is expected to witness exponential traction in the recent future.

Additionally, the pressure to increase productivity and profitability, whether machine tending, assembling, picking, and soldering, boost the market size. Off-the-shelf industrial robots offer a wide range of other automation manufacturing equipment, including soldering systems. A major benefit of automating the soldering process is improving speed and efficiency. Customers can take advantage of the soldering robot's power for extremely accurate, consistent, and flexible performance.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The soldering equipment market forecast is segmented into types, applications, and regions. The type segment is sub-segmented into reflow soldering, induction soldering, hot-bar reflow, laser soldering, mechanical soldering, and aluminum soldering. Of these, the reflow soldering segment dominates the market. In 2019, the segment accounted for USD 151.2 million and is expected to register the highest 11.10% CAGR during the review period.

The application segment is sub-segmented into networking & communication, consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense, and others. Of these, the consumer electronics segment is expected to expand at 11% CAGR during the forecast period. The region segment comprises the Americas, Asia Pacific, Middle East &Africa, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the global soldering equipment market, holding the largest market share. The region witnesses increasing foreign investments in developing the electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure. Besides, the large population base and the rapidly developing countries such as China, India, Japan, and Thailand drive the market growth.

People's growing per capita disposable income and the spurring rise in automotive & consumer electronics sectors boost the market demand. Moreover, the increasing focus on strengthening the manufacturing facilities in India and China substantiates the region's market shares. The APAC soldering equipment market is expected to expand rapidly over the review period.

North America is another lucrative market for soldering equipment globally. The demand for electronic equipment is notably higher in this region, creating significant market demand. The US dominates the North American soldering equipment market, witnessing the vast demand for soldering equipment as the country has a developed economy and rapidly growing industries such as consumer electronics and aerospace & defense. The North American soldering equipment market is expected to create a substantial revenue pocket, witnessing significant growth in the electronic equipment demand.

Competitive Landscape

The soldering equipment market appears well-established due to the presence of several noteworthy players. Industry players incorporate strategic approaches such as mergers & acquisitions, collaboration, expansion, and product/technology launches to gain a larger competitive share. These players focus on innovations and developments of new solutions, fuelling the already intensified market competition.

For instance, on April 13, 2022, Nordson Electronics Solutions, a global leader in electronics manufacturing technologies, announced that it would showcase its latest dispensing, conformal coating and selective soldering equipment for printed circuit board assembly at the SMTConnect trade fair to be held during May 10-12, 2022 in Nuremberg, Germany.

In another instance, on April 22, 2022, TestEquity, a leading global distributor of electronic test & measurement solutions and production supplies, announced a partnership with Kurtz Ersa products, becoming its official authorized distributor. TestEquity's customers work in the printed circuit board manufacturing industry, where Ersa has built a strong reputation as a trustworthy and reliable brand, benefitting from the addition of these high-quality offerings.

Under the newly formed distribution partnership, Ersa hand soldering & rework stations, rework systems, and fume extraction are immediately available for purchase. PCB manufacturers can be benefited from new high-quality hand soldering and rework stations, fume extractors, etc.

