Glidewell Partners with Medit to Launch the fastscan.io™ Intraoral Scanner

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In keeping with their commitment to help clinicians simplify treatment, optimize results and improve the lives of their patients, Glidewell is partnering with Medit, a global leader in 3D scanning solutions for dental clinics and labs, to introduce the fastscan.io™ Intraoral Scanner. The fastscan.io expands Glidewell's portfolio of digital solutions that bring the world's most innovative dental lab chairside.

Combining the advanced scanning technology of the Medit i700 with a seamless connection to both the glidewell.io™ In-Office Solution and Glidewell's dental lab, the fastscan.io is ideal for dentists seeking an affordable way to start their digital journey without disrupting their natural workflow. fastscan.io is uniquely optimized for dentists to easily submit cases to Glidewell and save $20 or more per unit on restorations, or utilize its open system design to send cases to another lab of choice. Dentists can also upload digital impressions directly to the glidewell.io™ In-Office Solution for the fabrication of same-visit BruxZir® restorations right in their office.

fastscan.io delivers the speed, accuracy and light weight of the i700 for an optimal user and patient experience. Like the Medit i700, the scanner features reversible tips, a detachable cable and a built-in UV-C LED disinfecting light to reduce the risk of contamination. Scanner users will also enjoy access to a suite of proprietary Medit software and popular apps including Ortho Simulation, Model Builder, Crown Fit, and more. All programs come pre-installed and fully compatible for use with other CAD/CAM providers.

"At Glidewell we strive to make new technology easy for clinicians to adopt by delivering products that are user-friendly, affordably priced and backed by manufacturer-direct support," said Robert Brenneise, vice president of CAD/CAM sales at Glidewell. "In Medit we found a team of people who share our core values and dedication to improving the lives of dentists and their patients through digital innovations that streamline the restorative workflow."

The fastscan.io Intraoral Scanner is available in both a wired and wireless version and can be bundled with a portable cart and laptop or computer that meets the recommended — not minimum — specifications for the best out-of-box experience. Affordably priced at $18,990, including cart and computer and no monthly subscription or licensing fees, fastscan.io is not only an attractive solution to digital dentistry newcomers, but also to those looking to add more scanners to their office or those seeking a cost-effective upgrade to their current scanner. fastscan.io can also be packaged with glidewell.io™ for $68,985 to deliver same-day BruxZir crowns and other restorations from leading materials.

"One of our primary goals with glidewell.io is to make digital dentistry more accessible and affordable to dentists everywhere," said Jim Glidewell, founder and president of Glidewell. "By optimizing fastscan.io for both lab fabrication of restorations and in-office milling, we're building towards a future where every dentist can control their own restorative workflow—bringing value to the practice and patients alike."

To learn more about the new fastscan.io, visit glidewell.com/fastscan-io or call 844-949-7184.

