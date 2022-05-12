Squeeze Continues Company Growth With New Office in Orem, Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Squeeze, the leading Sale Experience (SX) Provider, today announced the establishment of their new headquarters out of Orem, Utah, furthering their growth within the state. In addition to the Orem location, Squeeze also recently expanded with the opening of a second office in Logan, Utah, on March 1. The company also has remote teams in Idaho, Wyoming, and Texas.

The new office space nearly doubles the company's footprint and supports its strategic growth strategy. The company has enjoyed accelerated growth and the additional space is already quickly filling up.

"Squeeze has always led with the cultural philosophy of 'people first, employees second', and that directly translates into our workplace environment," stated Chase Kempton, Director of HR at Squeeze. "We wanted to create a space that people enjoy working in, and I know we have accomplished that goal here in Orem."

The Orem office features a bright, modern layout, with amenities to support employee satisfaction, including a cafe with vending machines and arcade games. Employees also enjoy the gym, recreation room, basketball courts, and spacious outdoor seating areas, as well as access to the Murdock Canal Trail.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to continue supporting and contributing to the community by offering jobs in an exciting, professional workplace environment that our employees can be proud of," said Carson Poppenger, President of Squeeze. "We love our state and the people in it, and are looking forward to our continued growth here for years to come."

About Squeeze

Squeeze, the leading Sales Experience (SX) provider, empowers clients to maximize revenue and lead generation efforts by filling the gap between most sales and marketing teams. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, the company currently has hundreds of employees across multiple offices helping many of today's leading brands 'squeeze' the greatest return on leads generated.

For additional information, please visit www.GoSqueeze.com.

