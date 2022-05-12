This Summer, the SplashEZ 3-in-1 Splash Pad is Poised to Help Make Learning a Blast for Children & Families Across the U.S.

DALLAS, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There's one product making splashes in the Amazon.com pool category, and that's none other than the SplashEZ 3-in-1 Splash Pad. Since launching they have already earned over 14,000 five-star reviews on Amazon from parents and grandparents alike. One reviewer said "Fantastic for little one" after buying it for her 15-month-old grandchild. Another raved about her amazing summer with her toddler: "He LOVES standing in the sprinklers and being able to splash in the shallow puddle."

The ultimate summer water toy combines the fun element of a cool summer pool with educational components - a massive hit with little ones and parents alike.

Developed by parents, for parents, with the demands of early childhood development in mind, the SplashEZ 3-in-1 Sprinkler Pool stands out for its impeccable quality and smart design that makes learning through play easy and fun, though the main reason parents love this pool is because it offers the ultimate fun in shallow water, making it the safest kind of splash pool you can get for little ones.

"Being parents ourselves, we were looking for ways to spend bonding time with our children that would steer them away from electronics too!" added SplashEZ's media representative. "Our SplashEZ 3-in-1 Wading Pool helps keep little ones cool and entertained during the summer, and experience water time safely from the comfort of their own backyard."

Parents can choose between a variety of designs with animals, ABC letters, USA map, the solar system, and more! The SplashEZ 3-in-1 Splash Pad helps promote all aspects of meaningful development, including cognitive, emotional, and social growth. Parents and little ones catch themselves naturally chatting about the names of the various animals, the sounds they make, and the way they live, while the letters make for a good conversation starter to enhance little one's vocabularies by learning corresponding words.

The SplashEZ 3-in-1 Splash Pad complements SplashEZ product line, which includes sprinkler pools, mold-free water toys, waterproof flash cards and a memory matching game that help hone kids' motor, cognitive and social skills even further.

For more information about SplashEZ, please visit www.getsplashez.com.

