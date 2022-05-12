BAILEY HOUSE HOSTS 2022 GALA & AUCTION: A COLLECTION OF ART, LUXURY GOODS AND ONE-OF-A KIND EXPERIENCES SET FOR BENEFIT IN SUPPORT OF BAILEY HOUSE

New York, NY, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bailey House, a leading community based organization dedicated to providing housing and supportive services for people living with HIV/AIDS and other chronic illness, will host its 34th annual Bailey House Gala & Auction benefit May 11-26, 2022. The annual event gathers industry leaders from New York City’s art, interior design and architecture communities as well as notables from business, entertainment, media, and fashion to celebrate Bailey House and its most ardent allies. The auction, benefiting Bailey House, showcases an exclusive selection of over 250 auction items including original art, home décor, as well as a curated collection of unique lifestyle experiences.

The multi-day fundraising event features online auctions, powered by Artsy and Charitybuzz, that run through May 26th. Tickets are now available for the gala cocktail reception and LIVE auction, which will take place on May 25, 2022 at THE POOL. Attendees will have the opportunity to bid on an assortment of luxury items as well as an eclectic variety of art from an array of renowned and emerging artists including: E. Jane, Kyle Dunn, Amy Arbus, Catherine Opie, Duane Michals, Mark Beard, Pacifico Silano and many others. Works have also been graciously donated by The Robert Mapplethorpe Foundation and Herb Ritts Foundation. In advance of the LIVE auction, participants including the general public, can browse lots and place bids before live bidding begins.

During the gala, Bailey House will host a special awards presentation honoring Tony Award® -Winning Actor/Singer Brian Stokes Mitchell and Actor/Philanthropist Allyson Tucker-Mitchell for their trailblazing work in social justice activism. Design associations ASID (American Society of Interior Designers), IDS (Interior Design Society) and IFDA (International Furnishings and Design Association) will also be honored for their steadfast and ongoing commitment to Bailey House.

The event is sponsored by: official framer Chelsea Frames, Betsy and Hunt Lawrence, Benjamin Moore, Daniel Beauchemin and Marc de Laat, Gilead, Jeff Jacques MD, Morgan Lewis, Northwell Health, Pfizer Inc., Elissa Grayer Design, Jaguar Land Rover Long Island, Jennifer Lacks Kaplan, Kathleen McGivney, Mount Sinai, and NYC&G (New York Cottages & Gardens).

For more information about the gala and auction, please visit bit.ly/baileyhouse2022. Proceeds from the auction will benefit Bailey House, which has, for nearly four decades, been addressing poverty, homelessness, food insecurity, mental health, substance use, and chronic illness to improve health outcomes for low-income New Yorkers.

WHAT: BAILEY HOUSE GALA & AUCTION

WHEN: NOW THRU MAY 26, 2022

Online Auctions | Artsy and Charitybuzz

MAY 25, 2022

6 PM | Cocktail Reception + hors d’oeuvres

7 PM | Awards Presentation + LIVE auction

TICKETS: Bit.ly/BHGA2022 | BHEvents@baileyhouse.org

About Bailey House: Founded in 1983 by a coalition of compassionate community leaders responding to the AIDS crisis, Bailey House was the first community-based organization in the country to address poverty, homelessness, food insecurity, mental health, substance use, and chronic illness to improve health outcomes for marginalized, low-income New Yorkers.

In January 2019, Bailey House merged with Housing Works, the nation’s leading HIV/AIDS advocacy and service organization, creating a powerful new housing development enterprise under the Bailey House name. The annual Gala & Auction remains a centerpiece of fundraising activities benefitting Bailey House housing programs. Bailey House maintains its own corporate identity, Board of Directors, and independent operations.For more information about Bailey House, visit www.baileyhouse.org

