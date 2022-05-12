SII : Annual revenue 2021-2022

French English

Paris, May 12, 2022 – 6 p.m.

Annual revenue 2021-2022: €828.9m (+26.7%)

Growth acceleration in Q4: +30.7%

Continued growth in France over the financial year: +21.5%

Continued growth internationally: +41.8% in Q4 (+31.5% over the financial year)

The SII Group, which specializes in engineering businesses, has annonced its annual revenue for the 2021-2022 financial year.

Eric Matteucci, Chairman of the Management Board, commented: “This final quarter underlines the very good performance achieved quarter after quarter. This 2021-2022 financial year has seen a remarkable performance that is clearly above sector growth. In a context where the digital market is developing at a steady pace, the whole SII group has taken full advantage of opportunities on all its markets and geographical sectors. Above all, this success reflects the work of all our teams and demonstrates the trust our clients place in us. It also fuels our future ambitions.”

In €m

Period to March 31 2020-2021 2021-2022 Change Organic

change* First quarter revenue 147.43 187.16 +26.9% +27.1% Second quarter revenue 153.78 189.14 +23.0% +24.0% Third quarter revenue 169.39 212.66 +25.5% +25.9% Fourth quarter revenue 183.59 239.90 +30.7% +30.2% Revenue for the year 654.19 828.86 +26.7% +27.0% Of which: France 315.49 383.39 +21.5% +21.5% Of which: International 338.70 445.47 +31.5% +32.0%

* excluding acquisitions and the effect of exchange rate (2020-2021 exchange rates applied to 2021-2022 revenue)

The SII group achieved a turnover of €828.9m over the financial year 2021-2022, up 26.7% (up 27.0% on a like-for-like basis and at constant rates). This historic performance was achieved despite an uncertain environment still troubled by the health crisis and, more recently, by the ongoing geopolitical situation in Ukraine. In the fourth quarter of the year, sales exceeded €200 million for the second time in a row, reaching €239.9 million, up 30.7% compared to the fourth quarter of the previous year (30.2% growth at constant scope and exchange rates).

A record growth in France largely higher than the performances of the sector

During the 4th quarter, the SII group achieved a turnover of €110.1m, in growth of 19.9% compared to the same quarter of the financial year. This renewed growth is sustained by the continued increase in the average number of employees (+13.5%) as well as by the improvement in the activity rate (90.4%), up by more than 3 points compared to the previous financial year. All business lines contributed to this performance through their volume of projects.

In total for the entire financial year, turnover in France reached €383.4m, up 21.5%.

An exceptional momentum of growth in the International, beyond the expectations of the Group

In the International, the SII group records, on the last quarter of the financial year 2021-2022, a turnover of €129.8m in growth of 41.4% (40.4% on a like-for-like basis and at constant rates). Over the whole financial year, international sales reached €445.5m, an increase of 31.5%. All countries contributed positively to this performance: Poland (+33.8%), Spain (+27.9%), Germany (+1.0%), Romania (+58.7%), Chile (+41.8%), Belgium (+89.9% of which 10.2% on a like-for-like basis), Canada (+31.2%), United-Kingdom (+46.3%), Morocco (+45.4%), Czech Republic (+62.4%), the Netherlands (+10.0%) and Colombia (+22.1%). All geographical markets in which the Group operates currently enjoy a high level of demand. Our team (30 people) in Ukraine, which works on projects for Germany, continues its activities with great difficulty.

Prospects

On the exercise, the group SII realised an organic growth of 27.0%, with performances on the last quarter superior to the expectations announced in the press release of February 10th. This performance will result in an improvement in operating margin compared to the level prior to the health crisis (year ending 31 March 2019), in line with the announced targets.

The group SII plans to continue to deliver a significant organic growth on the next financial year. However, in a context of reduced visibility, the group remains alert to factors that could slow down its momentum. The SII group will specify its annual ambitions for 2022-2023 when it posts its results for the 2021-2022 financial year in terms of both turnover and operating margin.

***

Next financial announcement:

Fiscal 2021-2022 annual results, Tuesday, June 7, 2022 after the closing market

-

Contacts:

SII - Eric Matteucci: +33(0) 142 848 222

Media relations: CIC Market Solutions - Stéphanie Stahr: +33(0) 153 488 057

-

Receive all of our communications by subscribing on our website: www.sii-group.com

Euronext Paris Compartment B

LEI: 96950044FWV7YEJCKR65

About de SII

Serving as a true partner for technology matters, SII Group provides solutions with added value to projects at major companies. Relying on teams of expert engineers and methods applying the highest quality standards, SII’s business has a balanced focus on Technology consulting and Digital services.

SII Group has organized itself to offer the responsiveness and flexibility of personalized service. SII has nine offices in France serving as profit centers with robust operational resources and the ability to support major international clients, serving companies in 18 countries on four continents.

In the 2021-2022 financial year, which ended on 31 March, SII Group recorded revenues of €829 million.

ATTACHMENT: Revenue by quarter



in €m Q1

2021-2022 Q2

2021-2022 Q3

2021-2022 Q4

2021-2022 Annual

2021-2022 France 90.24 86.10 96.98 110.07 383.39 Change

of which organic change * +33.6%

+33.6% +18.5%

+18.5% +16.1%

+16.1% +19.9%

+19.9% +21.5%

+21.5% International operations 96.92 103.04 115.68 129.83 445.47 Change

of which organic change* +21.4%

+21.6% +27.0%

+28.9% +34.7%

+35.3% +41.4%

+40.4% +31.5%

+32.0% SII Group total 187.16 189.14 212.66 239.90 828.86 Change

of which organic change* +26.9%

+27.1% +23.0%

+24.0% +25.5%

+25.9% +30.7%

+30.2% +26.7%

+27.0%

*: excluding the impact of acquisition and exchange rate fluctuations (previous year’s rates applied to current year’s revenue)

Pièce jointe