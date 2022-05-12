SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: Auður Daníelsdóttir appointed managing director of Orkan ehf.

English Icelandic

Auður Daníelsdóttir has accepted the post of managing director of Orkan ehf., a company wholly owned by SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. Orkan, which is in rapid and extensive development, provides a variety of services to consumers, extending to 73 service outlets run by Orkan, Extra, 10-11, Löður car wash stations, Lyfjaval pharmacies, the hydrogen producer Íslenska vetnisfélagið and Gló restaurants. The company also manages holdings in the companies Brauð & Co. and WEDO (Heimkaup, Hópkaup, Bland). Auður will take up her post in mid-summer.

Auður holds a Cand. Oecon. degree from the University of Iceland, she completed studies in human resource management at the same university, in addition to management studies at the IESE Business School in Barcelona. She worked for the Sjóvá Insurance Company from 2002 as head of human resources and business management, head of the Claims division and, most recently, as head of sales and services. Previously, Auður served as human resource consultant at PriceWaterhouseCoopers ehf. and as a representative of Samskip hf.’s finance division.

Jón Ásgeir Jóhannesson, Chairman of the Board of Orkan “The appointment of Auður as managing director of Orkan represents a huge advantage for the company; her extensive knowledge of business operations and management will be instrumental in taking Orkan and its subsidiaries forward.”

Auður Daníelsdóttir: “I look forward to taking on exciting projects with the Orkan staff. Orkan is currently at an interesting stage, with numerous opportunities on offer following extensive restructuring. Service to customers has always been at the core of my career and that is set to continue at Orkan. The energy sector offers great opportunities, particularly as regards the environment and sustainability.”