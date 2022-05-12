I-XL Building Products Signs Agreement to Become Master Distributor for King Klinker America

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I-XL Building Products, Canada's leading national distributor of architectural masonry, announced today that they had signed an agreement to become a Master Distributor for King Klinker products in Canada. King Klinker is a leading manufacturer of thin brick veneer, and this new partnership enables I-XL to expand on the company's already extensive range of masonry products.

By signing the agreement, I-XL has formed a strategic partnership with King Klinker America, as well as Advanced Formliners and Speedymason. Advanced Formliners is a manufacturer of seamless concrete and embedded brick formliners, and Speedymason manufactures innovative panel solutions for thin brick and stone applications. These new partnerships provide I-XL customers with a complete range of solutions for their building projects.

"We are very excited to partner with King Klinker and offer their products to our customers," said David Hughes, President of I-XL Building Products. "This partnership will give our customers access to the highest quality thin brick veneer products on the market."

Effective immediately, this agreement establishes I-XL as a preferred partner of King Klinker and gives them access to the full line of thin brick veneer products for distribution across Canada. Furthermore, this partnership strengthens I-XL's position as Canada's premier supplier of architectural masonry and is another example of its commitment to offering the most innovative products available. For King Klinker America, the agreement provides the opportunity to extend its reach throughout the Canadian market by partnering with a national distributor with over 100 years of experience providing quality brick, stone, and masonry products.

"I-XL's vast distribution network and reputation for excellence make them the perfect partner for us," said King Klinker America President, Shane Calmes. "We are thrilled to be working with I-XL and are confident that this partnership will be highly beneficial for both companies."

With this agreement, I-XL reaffirms its position as Canada's go-to source for the most comprehensive range of quality architectural masonry products and installation solutions. This partnership allows the professional construction industry to source all their building material needs from one source, simplifying the specification process and ensuring a coordinated and streamlined project.

About I-XL Building Products

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, I-XL Building Products is Canada's leading distributor of architectural masonry. Through its six design centres and an extensive network of independent dealers across the country, I-XL offers a broad portfolio of brick, stone, and cladding products that provide innovative solutions for architects, builders, and construction professionals. Since 1912, I-XL has built a reputation for its commitment to world-class customer service, technical expertise, and product selection. Visit ixlbuild.com to learn more.

About King Klinker America

King Klinker America is a global manufacturer of thin brick veneer products and partners with distributors worldwide to provide the highest quality thin brick veneer products on the market. King Klinker is committed to excellence, producing products that far exceed some of the most stringent industry standards and innovating new sizes to meet the ever-changing demands of the construction industry. For more information about King Klinker America, visit kingklinker-america.com.