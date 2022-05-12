Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (“the Company”)
12 May 2022
Purchase of own securities and total voting rights
Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that on 12 May 2022 the Company purchased for cancellation 152,605 Ordinary shares at a price of 67.7p per share.
Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company will consist of 146,495,544 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 0.01p each, with voting rights.
For further enquiries, please contact:
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: 020 3935 3803