Octopus AIM VCT plc (“the Company”)

12 May 2022

Purchase of own securities and total voting rights

Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that on 12 May the Company purchased for cancellation 48,702 Ordinary shares at a price of 91.3p per share.

Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company will consist of 159,842,576 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of £0.01 each, with voting rights.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: 020 3935 3803