Native plants program helps gardeners fight nature and climate crises

English French

TORONTO, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is now easier than ever for gardeners to join WWF-Canada’s efforts to provide essential wildlife habitat and capture carbon by growing native plants in yards and containers. Native plants — those that have adapted to local conditions and have deep relationships with other plants and wildlife native to an area — can now be found in 120 Loblaw garden centres throughout southern and eastern Ontario and 10 in southern Quebec.



This increased accessibility to native plants is possible thanks to a partnership between In the Zone — a program run in collaboration by WWF-Canada and Carolinian Canada — and Loblaw Companies Ltd (Loblaw).

Gardening novices and pros alike can talk to gardening and wildlife experts and learn more about native plants at pop-up stations in garden centres across Ontario and Quebec. More date and location details below.

Essential for healthy landscapes, native plants are the gold standard for attracting pollinators and restoring wildlife habitats. They support a vast diversity of insects, birds, mammals; healthy soil ecosystems and clean water; and other living organisms through the food web. Plus, being hardy and low maintenance (almost all are perennial), they’re perfect to build all-season, gorgeous gardens that are more resilient to climate change.

Last year, nearly 69,000 plants were sold across southern and eastern Ontario and southern Quebec, a 60 per cent increase in the number of plant species sold compared to 2020. In total, over 37,000 hectares are being managed for wildlife by In the Zone participants.

Kate Landry, Senior manager, Community action, Restoration and Regeneration, WWF-Canada, says:

“When faced with dire news about nature loss and how it is driving wildlife loss and climate change, people look for what they can do to help, and they are often excited to find out they can make a difference in their outdoor space by growing native plants. This is the third year with native plants at Loblaw garden centers and we’re thrilled to see growing enthusiasm for In the Zone and native plant gardening. We hope that even more people will be adding native plants to their yards and balconies this year, creating critical patchworks of habitat for wildlife throughout areas otherwise dominated by humans.”

By choosing native plants with the In the Zone tag, people can be assured their plants are:

native to the region

sourced from a local, known original wild population

grown from seeds that have been collected ethically

genetically diverse (not propagated clones)

wild-type plants (not cultivars/nativars)

grown without neonicotinoids and glyphosate; and other pesticide use is limited

Many wildlife species in southern and eastern Ontario and southern Quebec benefit from native plant gardening, including:

Monarch butterfly

Rusty-patched bumblebee

Jefferson salamander

Blanding’s turtle

Woodland vole

Peregrine falcon

Red-headed woodpecker

Ruby-throated hummingbird

Gardeners are invited to help grow Canada’s biggest wildlife garden by signing up for the In the Zone program, where they’ll get access to free garden guides, gardening tips, and contribute to community science through the Garden Tracker.

More information:

For further information, please contact:

Laurence Cayer-Desrosiers, communications specialist, WWF-Canada

lcdesrosiers@wwfcanada.org

About World Wildlife Fund Canada

WWF-Canada is committed to equitable and effective conservation actions that restore nature, reverse wildlife loss and fight climate change. We draw on scientific analysis and Indigenous guidance to ensure all our efforts connect to a single goal: a future where wildlife, nature and people thrive. For more information visit wwf.ca

About Carolinian Canada

Carolinian Canada connects leaders growing healthy landscapes in the spirit and practice of reconciliation. Together we help communities thrive for a green future. Find your place in Canada’s extraordinary far south. CarolinianCanada.ca (Canadian Charity 83559 4722).

About In the Zone

What you plant matters! In the Zone helps people transform outdoor spaces with native plants to support wildlife, water and our ways of life. Restoring healthy ecosystems helps bring life back to communities, backyards, farmlands, gardens and balconies. In the Zone is a collaborative initiative of WWF-Canada and Carolinian Canada inthezonegardens.ca

About Loblaw Companies Ltd.

Loblaw is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, and the nation's largest retailer. With nearly 2,500 corporate, franchised and Associate-owned locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and Associate-owners employ more than 200,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.