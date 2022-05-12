English French

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

ON MAY 11, 2022

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares on May 11, 2022:

Name of Issuer Identify code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identify code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (quantity of shares) Average Weighted daily acquisition price Identify code of the Market REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 11/05/2022 FR0010451203 200000 18,6347 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 11/05/2022 FR0010451203 75000 18,5663 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 11/05/2022 FR0010451203 12500 18,5685 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 11/05/2022 FR0010451203 12500 18,5706 AQEU TOTAL 300 000 18,6121

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section

- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

