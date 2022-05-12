Harvia Plc: Managers' transactions - Timo Harvia

HARVIA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 12 MAY 2022 AT 7.30 P.M. EET
Harvia Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Timo Harvia
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Harvia Oyj
LEI: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 14868/5/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-05-12
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4325 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 4325 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR
Additional information:
Ari Vesterinen, CFO
tel. +358 40 5050 440
ari.vesterinen@harvia.com
Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.
Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 179.1 million in 2021, of which 79% came from outside Finland. Harvia Group employs more than 800 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany, Estonia and Russia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.
