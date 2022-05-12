Associa Chicagoland Executive To Discuss Importance Of Preventative Maintenance At CAI Annual Illinois Conference

Chicago, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Chicagoland, a leading provider of community management services throughout Illinois and NW Indiana, is pleased to announce that Simon Fox, a regional director with the company, has been invited to speak at the 40th Annual Community Associations Institute (CAI) Illinois Conference and Expo, which takes place in Rosemont, IL on May 13, 2022. Mr. Fox will partner with Mrs. Kerry Bartell, a principal at the Kovitz Shifrin Nesbit law firm to present “Pillars of Structural Safety: Maintenance” on Friday, May 13 from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. CT.

Delayed maintenance in managed communities and homeowners’ associations costs more in the long run and can increase exposure to unnecessary liability. This seminar will help attendees understand the importance of having a schedule for general upkeep and preventative maintenance, as well as the risks associated with deferring maintenance. Other topics covered in this session include:

The importance of regular reserve studies and related updates to maintenance budgets



The importance of having a preventative maintenance plan and schedule in place



The importance of ensuring building components are well-maintained and safe to minimize legal exposure



Educating homeowners on the need for preventative maintenance to maintain health, safety, and property values



Preparing for residents who resist raising fees and tips on enlisting legal aid for assistance



“Regular maintenance is key to the safety and livability of any managed community,” said Simon Fox, regional director with Associa Chicagoland. “The right planning and budgeting with the help of homeowners and board members can go a long way in minimizing the dangers that deferred maintenance can bring.”

