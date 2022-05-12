Bubble Wrap Packaging Market Valuation to Exceed USD 10 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.84% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bubble Wrap Packaging Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Bubble Wrap Packaging Market Information by Application, Product, and Region - Forecast till 2028”, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.84% to Reach USD 10 Billion by 2028.

Market Scope:

Bubble wraps are translucent in nature and are utilized as packing materials since they protect the contents better. It is used as the main packing layer and comprises two layers of polyethylene film. Bubble wrap is an excellent lightweight method of protecting products during travel, shipment, and storage. Because it is on a roll, it may be cut to size and used in any measurement to wrap almost any shape or size item. It can also fill gaps in boxes, shield electronics from static and moisture, and lined envelopes. In short, there is almost no packaging procedure where bubble wrap cannot be employed. Bubble wrap is one of the simplest methods to preserve sensitive objects when collecting or shipping them – and keeping it on a roll makes it even easier.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The fundamental companies in the bubble wrap packaging market are :

Pregis Corporation (US)

Smurfit Kappa (Ireland)

Barton Jones Packaging Ltd. (US)

IVEX Protective Packaging Inc (US)

Veritiv Corporation (US)

Sealed Air Corporation (US)

Jiffy Packaging Co. (UK)

Automated Packaging System (US)

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The rising demand for consumer items requiring protective packaging is propelling the worldwide bubble wrap packaging industry. Furthermore, the significant increase in e-commerce sales due to increased internet usage is driving up the need for bubble wrap packaging. Technological developments in bubble wrap packaging have been extremely beneficial to industry growth. Double-sided bubble wraps for increased shock absorption and anti-static bubble wraps for packing electrical devices are becoming increasingly popular. Furthermore, introducing eco-friendly bubble wraps such as paper bubble wraps and recyclable bubble wraps is expected to boost the market growth. Every segment of the retail economy, from hypermarkets to retail e-Commerce, is undergoing significant development. Retailers and manufacturers engage in and put tremendous effort into their products to reach performance targets. Faulty packaging can have a long-term impact on customer decisions.

Market Restraints:

The primary factors inhibiting market growth include growing environmental concerns about the usage of single-use plastics in the production of bubble wraps. Furthermore, their extremely flammable nature limits their employment in all types of protective packaging, which directly impacts market demand. Another factor dampening the possibilities of the bubble wrap packaging market throughout the projection period is tight government regulation about the use of plastic. Furthermore, the growing availability of various sustainable alternatives may stymie the worldwide bubble wrap packaging market's growth.

COVID 19 Analysis

COVID-19 impacted the global bubble wrap packaging market in a variety of ways. On the one hand, the poor performance of major end-user sectors such as consumer electronics, hygiene products, and automotive resulted in a drop in demand. The suspension of protective packaging production industries' efforts to combat virus spread resulted in a product shortage on the market. On the other hand, the surge in e-commerce sales created a significant need for bubble wrap packaging. Furthermore, limitations on travel and the transportation of goods caused significant disruptions in the bubble wrap packaging market's supply chain.

Products packaging is critical when shipping and transporting viscous and delicate products, which is projected to catalyze demand for various packaging solutions. Bubble wrap packaging barrier packaging is used to improve the quality of product delivery along the supply chain. This decreases the risk of product damage from manufacture to warehousing till the product has reached end-users.

Market Segmentation

By Product

The most common type of bubble wrap is conventional bubble wrap. It is a low-cost wrap suitable for a wide range of items. On the other hand, other wraps have a specific application as an anti-static wrap for electrical items. Because of its biodegradability, the paper bubble wrap business is also expanding rapidly.

By Application

The e-commerce industry dominates the global bubble wrap packaging market. With the expanding prevalence of online shopping companies and the continued growth of fragile and technological items, there is a great demand for bubble wrap packaging.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific is the world's largest market for bubble wrap packaging. Because of the presence of the world's fastest-growing economies, such as China, India, and Indonesia, this region has become a worldwide manufacturing hub. Furthermore, disposable income has increased demand for consumer items, notably consumer electronics. North America is the world's second-largest regional market for bubble wrap packaging. Bubble wrap packaging is in high demand due to the increased demand for electronic gadgets and packaged products, particularly packaged foods. The increased presence of e-commerce enterprises also compensates for the significant demand in this region. Europe is another important regional market for bubble wrap packaging. There is a huge demand for environmentally friendly protective packaging, and paper bubble wraps account for a significant industry share. The Middle East region is a viable regional market for bubble wrap packaging due to increased demand for electronic devices and fragile premium goods. The thriving e-commerce industry, combined with rising purchasing power, notably in India and China, is anticipated to boost the worldwide bubble wrap packaging demand in the future.

Protega Global will feature a company, The Hexcel Wrap logistics expo IntraLogistex. It may be dispensed anywhere, using compact, free-standing dispensers or an under-the-bench dispenser invented and produced in the UK by Protega. Protega already manufactures paper void-fill and paper void-fill equipment. Nowadays, the Salisbury-based business is producing Hexcel Wrap in-house, expanding its manufacturing line.

