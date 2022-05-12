ILLINOIS LOTTERY LAUNCHES NEW WAY TO PLAY THE LOTTERY

Chicago, Illinois, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Illinois Lottery’s newest draw-based game, Fast Play, now has a modern twist for today’s lottery player - with a feature called Scan-N-Play.

“This is a brand new experience for retail players - we’ve transformed a black and white physical ticket into an engaging online play experience,” said Harold Mays, Lottery Director.

In order to play Scan-N-Play, players buy a physical Fast Play ticket in retail and then scan that ticket via the Illinois Lottery app, where the game will come to life onscreen revealing the prize outcome.

While more than 20 U.S. lotteries offer a Fast Play game, the Illinois Lottery is the first to bring those games to life for its retail players with a digital reveal.

“This is a U.S. first. With innovative design and engaging content, the Illinois Lottery is giving its players a new experience and a completely different way to play Fast Play,” said Mays. “Strong feedback from our research is that players are excited to give it a go.”

Fast Play was first introduced in retail in September 2020 and then through the Illinois Lottery website and app in November 2021. In total, there are now 12 Fast Play games available to play in retail and online at a range of price points.

To see a Fast Play Scan-N-Play video, click here.

About the Illinois Lottery:

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $23 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes.

