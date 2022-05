RAK Petroleum plc Announces a Change in Board of Directors

United Kingdom, 12 May 2022

Mr. Ahmed Jawa has informed RAK Petroleum plc (the “Company”) that he wishes to resign as a member of the Board of Directors effective immediately. He notes that his resignation does not arise from any disagreement with the Company regarding its policies, operations, or practices.

The Board of Directors of the Company has today accepted his resignation. The Company extends its appreciation to Mr. Jawa for his years of service as a Director.

Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani, the Company’s Executive Chairman, said: “I extend my personal thanks to Ahmed for the many insights and good judgment he brought to RAK Petroleum for many years and I and the entire Board wish him much success and joy in his future endeavours.”

For further queries, please contact:

Kevin Toner

Managing Director

RAK Petroleum plc

Email: kevin.toner@rakpetroleum.uk

About RAK Petroleum plc

RAK Petroleum plc is an Oslo Stock Exchange listed oil and gas investment company established under the laws of England and Wales as a public limited company. Its principal holdings are 44.94 percent of DNO ASA and 33.33 percent of Foxtrot International LDC held through Mondoil Enterprises, LLC. DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East and the North Sea. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, DNO holds stakes in onshore and offshore licences at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Ireland and Yemen. Foxtrot International LDC is a privately- held company active in West Africa whose principal asset is a 27.27 percent interest in and operatorship of Block CI-27 offshore Côte d'Ivoire.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.