Rev Speaks and Exhibits at Gartner® 2022 CSO & Sales Leader Conference

San Diego, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rev, an AI-powered Sales Development Platform that helps B2B companies find their next best customer, today announced it will be present at the Gartner® CSO & Sales Leader Conference, taking place virtually May 17-18, 2022.

Jeffrey Ha, Rev’s Chief Go-to-Market Officer will be presenting “How to build target lists of accounts that act like your best customers,” on Tuesday May 17, 2022 from 1:10 - 1:25 PM EDT.

Outbound teams often struggle with knowing who to contact next, and often resort to creating target lists of companies that look alike. But, not all companies that look alike act alike. Ha will share best practices for how businesses determine which targets are “fit and ready” to buy, even before they’ve shown intent. During this talk, audiences will discover the most efficient and profitable way to prospect. Ha will explain how Rev’s Sales Development Platform optimizes all outbound channels to build an actionable ideal customer profile, target prospects based on how they operate and dramatically reduce time spent on building and prioritizing lists.

Rev AI-based Sales Development Platform gathers troves of exegraphic and other data to create a unique mathematical model of an ideal customer. The resulting AI Customer Profile (aiCP) is among a suite of tools Rev offers sales and marketing teams to help them find new prospects that look and behave like their best customers.

Ha has a rich and varied background. As senior director of sales operations at BrightEdge, he implemented brand new sales processes and led sales talent development, reducing time-to-sales effectiveness from 90 days to 30 days and taking the company from $1 million in revenue to $36 million in just over two years. To make people's success a part of a company’s culture, in 2020 he founded People Powering Success (PPS), a consulting practice that designed scalable sales growth programs, from onboarding to enablement to development.

Visit Rev and learn more about its Sales Development Platform at the Engagement Zone during the Gartner CSO & Sales Leader Conference.

Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About the Gartner CSO & Sales Leader Conference

Sales leaders face unprecedented changes in B2B buying behaviors, customer expectations, technology and the talent needed to drive results. At the Gartner CSO & Sales Leader Conference, taking place virtually May 17-18, 2022, sales leaders will learn from the latest research and Gartner experts covering sales talent, customer buying behavior, account-based marketing strategies and leveraging digital channels. Follow news and updates from the event on Twitter at #GartnerSales.

About Rev

Rev powers sales and marketing teams to discover fresh prospects most likely to become their next best customers. Rev’s AI-based Sales Development Platform (SDP) helps B2B companies identify relevant prospects in less time, improve lead quality throughout the pipeline and drive consistent revenue growth. Founded in 2013, Rev ranked #35 on Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Companies in America in 2020. The world’s best B2B sales and marketing organizations, including Zendesk, Oracle, and 7 of the top 10 cloud software companies, use Rev to focus time and effort above the funnel. For more information, visit getrev.ai.