Organic Food and Beverages Market to Surpass USD 995.96 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 14.80% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US , May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organic Food and Beverage Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Organic Food and Beverages Market Information by Type, Packaging material, Distribution Channel, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to acquire a size of over USD 995.96 Billion by the end of 2030. The report further predicts the market to thrive at a healthy CAGR of over 14.80% during the review timeframe.

Market Scope:

Organic foods and beverages refer to the agricultural products produced or cultivated using organic farming practices. Organic farming undertakes practices that conserve biodiversity, maintain the ecological balance, and recycle resources. The global market for organic foods and beverages has registered enormous growth in the past few years. The market's growth is mainly attributed to the significant increase in awareness of the health benefits offered by these food products.

The market is likely to experience enormous growth in the coming years. one of the major parameters boosting the market's growth is the rising worries about the use of toxic chemicals in farming and agriculture and the adverse effects on consumer health. Consumers look out for clean labels on items to understand more about the product they are about to eat. Their will to recognize the ingredients in food and beverage products has boosted the demand for the clean-label product across the globe. In addition, the growing occurrence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and cancer across the expanding population worldwide, the rise in health-consciousness trend, the rise in the burden of infectious diseases, and the rise in healthcare expenditure are also some of the aspects projected to catalyze the market's growth over the coming years.

Competitive Analysis

The global market for organic food and beverages has prominent leaders such as:

General Mills Inc.

United Natural Foods Inc.

Dean Foods Company

The Kroger Company

Whole Foods Market Inc.

Starbucks Corporation

WhiteWave Foods Company

Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global market for organic food and beverages has registered a rapid surge in the growth rate in the last few years. The market's growth is mainly credited to the rapid growth in awareness regarding the health benefits associated with these products and services. Along with that, the knowledge regarding one's concerns related to environmental issues and concerns coupled with the health hazards associated with the intake of inorganic and impure substances is also one of the crucial factors propelling the market's growth. The health concerns are resolved by using organic products available in the market.

Market Restraints

Apart from all the factors supporting the market's growth, certain aspects are likely to restrain the market's growth over the forecasted era. one of the primary restraints for the organic food and beverages market's growth is that the target audience is vibrant and belongs to diverse income groups. The difference in income makes it difficult for them to buy these products.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected a majority of the industry sectors worldwide in recent times. With the rapid spread of infectious diseases worldwide, people are getting a proper understanding of the necessary changes in leading a healthier lifestyle and consuming more organic products to maintain health. Considering this, the market has positively impacted the global health crisis. On the other hand, the increase in the demand is incapable of keeping pace with the disruptions that are at present common in the supply chain mechanism of organic food and beverages market products and services.

The change in lifestyle and dietary patterns of people worldwide are pushing the vital market leaders to produce the same and build a reliable and satisfied consumer base over the assessment era. In addition, the governments across several regions worldwide are arranging awareness campaigns, which are helping to lay out the necessary information related to the consumption and growing demand for organic food products and drink items. To expand the demand for organic products over the assessment timeframe, production is on the way that is making brilliant utilization of the growing investment for availability and product launches in the international market.

Segment Analysis

The global market for organic food & beverages has been segregated into various segments based on market companies, final designation, and region.

The global organic food & beverages market is split into Tier 1, Tier2, and Tier 3 companies based on the market companies. Among all, the Tier 1 companies accounted for the largest market share, and the others are divided into the ratio of 3:2, respectively.

Based on the final designation, the global market for organic food & beverages is split into the manager, director, and C levels.

Regional Analysis

The global market for organic food & beverages is studied across five major regions: Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The MRFR analysis suggests that the North American region is anticipated to secure the top position in the global organic food and beverages market over the forecasted period. Countries like Mexico, Canada, and the USA are likely to be the major revenue pockets across the regional market.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest pace of over 22.9% CAGR during the assessment era. The regional market's growth is credited mainly to the growing awareness regarding the health benefits offered by these services and products across the developing economies.

