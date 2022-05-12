PickleJar and O’Charleys Announce Lee Brice Memorial Day Celebration

100% of Donations Made via the PickleJar Live App to Benefit The Folded Flag Foundation



NASHVILLE, TN, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- PickleJar, the live entertainment and artist payments app, announces today that it will support Lee Brice’s Memorial Day Celebration, sponsored by O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar and Coca-Cola, an event that will be aired on radio stations across the country throughout the holiday weekend.

Listeners can tune into the celebration for free on their local radio stations and are encouraged to donate to The Folded Flag Foundation via PickleJar while hearing hits from Lee Brice and other artists. Fans can also donate by visiting giveforheroes.com. Folded Flag is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides educational scholarships and supports grants to the families of fallen U.S. service members.

“The Lee Brice Memorial Day Celebration intersects PickleJar’s two biggest passions: celebrating artists and mobilizing donations to worthy recipients,” said Jeff James, CEO of PickleJar. “We couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity to play a role in this inspiring campaign.”

In addition to the radio special, O’Charley’s employees will also be wearing t-shirts during Memorial Day weekend featuring PickleJar’s intelligent QR code technology that restaurant patrons can use to access the PickleJar app to participate in the event.

“Anyone who knows me and my music knows that I take supporting our veterans and Gold Star families very seriously,” said Lee Brice. “Those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country deserve nothing short of our utmost respect. The mission of Folded Flag is a sacred one for me, and that’s why I’ve become such a vocal champion of their work. This Memorial Day Celebration is going to be a blast for listeners, and I hope they will donate what they can to such a great nonprofit.”

The Lee Brice Memorial Day Celebration event was created in partnership with PickleJar, GMC Nashville, O’Charley’s and Coca-Cola.

PickleJar is available for IOS and Android smartphones. Their intelligent QR code technology is in use at select venues nationwide and fundraising events which allows participants to send monies in support of musicians and charitable events without having to download the app. Most importantly, PickleJar’s TipShare feature means the funds are automatically routed to the intended organization and they receive 100% of the funds.

About PickleJar Holdings:

PickleJar believes artists should have full control over the profitability of their creative talents. Our peer-to-peer payment technology and proprietary performance management tools make it frictionless to receive, manage and move money for musicians, content creators and artists of all kinds on any stage, streaming platform or street corner. Leveraging the deep fintech and music industry expertise of our leadership team, we have launched the first social payments app specifically built to put the #ArtistFirst. The cashless tipping app creates direct engagement between artists and fan, then tokenizes loyalty through a unique rewards program. We are committed to empowering people to maximize their earning potential and realizing their financial freedom in the new Gratitude Economy. Learn more about the “world’s biggest tip jar” at PickleJar.com.

About The Folded Flag Foundation:

The Folded Flag Foundation is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization committed to honoring the legacy of our fallen heroes by helping their families with financial support for education. The Folded Flag Foundation proudly gives 100 percent of ALL donations to families in need. Corporate sponsors Black Knight, Inc., ServiceLink, Fidelity National Financial (FNF) and Fidelity National Investment Services (FIS) underwrite all administrative costs. For more information on The Folded Flag Foundation, including how to donate to support its cause, please visit www.FoldedFlagFoundation.org.

About Lee Brice:

When Curb Records recording artist, Lee Brice, isn't selling out arenas, writing and recording songs, or building new brands like American Born whiskey, you'll find the family man with his wife Sara, two young boys, and daughter. Meanwhile, with over 3 billion on-demand streams, and over 3.6 billion spins on Pandora, Brice continues to enjoy massive success at country radio, digital streaming services, and on the road. He recently reached #1 at Country Radio with “Memory I Don’t Mess With,” which consecutively follows three prior #1s: ASCAP’s 2021 Country Song of the Year “One of Them Girls,” “I Hope You’re Happy Now” with Carly Pearce, and “Rumor,” which was nominated in the category Single of The Year at the 55th Annual ACM Awards. One of the most-played country artists of all time on Pandora, he was the second country artist behind Keith Urban to receive the Pandora Billionaire plaque. Lee is also a GRAMMY nominee, a CMA and ACM award winner, and he's taken nine radio singles to Number One: "A Woman Like You," "Hard to Love," "I Drive Your Truck," "I Don’t Dance," "Drinking Class," “Rumor," “I Hope You’re Happy Now," “One of Them Girls,” and “Memory I Don’t Mess With.” Garth Brooks, Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney and others have recorded his songs, and he's performed on numerous TV shows, including NBC's Today, ABC's The Bachelor, NBC's The Voice and FOX's Miss USA 2018. Lee performed as part of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song honoring Garth Brooks, aired on PBS March of 2020. At the 54th Annual CMA Awards, Lee took home the prize for Musical Event of the Year for his song with Carly Pearce, "I Hope You're Happy Now." At the 56th ACM Awards, “I Hope You’re Happy Now” won Single of the Year and Music Event of the Year, and Lee and Carly Pearce performed the song live. Lee’s latest album, Hey World, which is nominated for the 2022 Billboard Music Award for “Top Country Album,” features new radio single “Soul.”

