WISeKey To Host the 2022 Cybersecurity Tech Accord Gathering in Davos

THE TECHNOLOGY INDUSTRY AND THE AGE OF HYBRID WARFARE



Discussions on the implications of cyber operations as part of modern warfare in the context of the ongoing war in Ukraine

Registration at https://www.wisekey.com/wisekey-webinar/tech-accord-2022-register/



Geneva, Switzerland – May 12, 2022 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced that it will host the annual panel discussion for the Cybersecurity Tech Accord in Davos.

This networking reception and panel discussion event will focus this year on the role cybersecurity plays in ensuring trust in our digital economy, the dangers of escalating conflict online, and how technology can further improve the security of our online ecosystem. The panel, moderated by WISeKey, will feature leaders from Cybersecurity Tech Accord signatory companies discussing the cyber elements of the war in Ukraine the implications for industry in the face of hybrid warfare, and the multistakeholder cooperation necessary to establish a rules-based order in cyberspace. Similar to previous events held in 2019 and 2020, the 2022 event will be attended by business and political leaders, economists and senior officials from private and public organizations, already in Davos.

Cybersecurity Tech Accord ( https://cybertechaccord.org/ ) is a public commitment among more than 150 global technology companies to protect, empower and improve security, stability and resilience of cyberspace. Since its inception, Cybersecurity Tech Accord signatories have supported initiatives on improving email and routing security, implemented Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting and Conformance (DMARC) in their own operations, participated in global requests for comments on the UN’s new High Level Panel on Digital Cooperation, and endorsed the Paris Call for Trust and Security in Cyberspace. Additionally, the coalition has coordinated with like-minded organizations such as the Global Cyber Alliance, Internet Society, and Global Forum on Cyber Expertise.

The 2022 networking event is a continuation of the successful introduction of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord during the 2019 and 2020 meeting in Davos, which focused on the importance of having common cybersecurity principles to improve online security.

This year, the roundtable discussion will include the following speakers:

Alissa Starzak , VP, Global Head of Public Policy, Cloudflare

Brad Smith , President and Vice Chair, Microsoft (introductory remarks)

Carlos Moreira , CEO, WISeKey (moderator)

Jamie Collier , Senior Threat Intelligence Advisor, Mandiant

Jon Clay, VP of Threat Intelligence, TrendMicro





About WISeKey



WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.6 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

