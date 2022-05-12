Giving Back: Travelers Want to Help, Mammoth Lakes Is Making it Easy

Mammoth Lakes, Calif., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As visitation to our most pristine natural landscapes continues to grow, survey after survey has shown one thing to be increasingly (and delightfully) clear: by-and-large, today’s traveler wants to be part of the solution.



The community of Mammoth Lakes is showing visitors how, with programs and experiences that put guests in a position to make a positive impact while enjoying the incredible natural beauty that is the area’s claim to fame. From multi-day back-country trips to river floats with a mission of cleaning up, Mammoth Lakes is hoping to make it both rewarding and enjoyable for visitors to be part of the solution.

“When we talk about environmental stewardship in mountain destinations, too often the conversation is about visitors being the problem. With some basic planning and communication, we feel strongly that our visitors are actually the solution,“ said John Urdi, Mammoth Lakes Tourism’s Executive Director. “We hear every day from folks who want to help. These programs are about showing them how, and doing it in a way that’s fun and enjoyable.”

2022 Eastern Sierra Volunteer Opportunities:

Friends of Inyo Immersive Backcountry Volunteer Projects: Want to spend a week camping in a beautiful place doing important work with fun people? Every year, Friends of the Inyo partners with the Sierra National Forest or the Inyo National Forest to take volunteers into the wilderness to maintain trails and restore campsites and lake shores.

This summer, help keep our backyard beautiful by volunteering to pick up trash. Every Thursday evening from 4 - 6 pm meet local Trail Hosts in the Mammoth Lakes region at a new location to help clean up trash. Trash pickers, bags and gloves provided. Defensible Space and Community Clean up: Grab a bag and help clean up the Town of Mammoth Lakes. In partnership with Mammoth Disposal, Mammoth Lakes Chamber of Commerce, and Volunteer Eastern Sierra (VES) the first Defensible Space and Community Clean-Up event is scheduled on May 13 & 14.

