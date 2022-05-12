Onex Confirms Election of Directors

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onex Corporation (“Onex”) (TSX: ONEX) confirms all nominees set forth in the management information circular for its May 12, 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders have been elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for each director are set out below.

Nominee Elected by % Votes For Gerald W. Schwartz Multiple Voting Shares 100.0 William A. Etherington Multiple Voting Shares 100.0 Ewout Heersink Multiple Voting Shares 100.0 John B. McCoy Multiple Voting Shares 100.0 J. Robert S. Prichard Multiple Voting Shares 100.0 Heather M. Reisman Multiple Voting Shares 100.0 Arni C. Thorsteinson Multiple Voting Shares 100.0 Mitchell Goldhar Subordinate Voting Shares 77.7 Arianna Huffington Subordinate Voting Shares 91.7 Sarabjit S. Marwah Subordinate Voting Shares 99.7 Beth Wilkinson Subordinate Voting Shares 95.7

Shareholders of Onex were also presented with and voted on an advisory resolution endorsing the Company’s approach to executive compensation, generally referred to as “say-on-pay”, as well as a shareholder proposal resolution submitted by the Shareholder Association for Research & Education (“SHARE”) on behalf of the Catherine Donnelly Foundation. Both resolutions are more fully described in the Company’s management information circular. Detailed results of the vote for each resolution are set out below.

Resolution % Votes For Approach to executive compensation – “ say-on-pay” 95.3 Shareholder proposal resolution submitted by SHARE 16.6

About Onex

Founded in 1984, Onex manages and invests capital on behalf of its shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients from around the world. Onex’ platforms include: Onex Partners, private equity funds focused on mid- to large-cap opportunities in North America and Western Europe; ONCAP, private equity funds focused on middle market and smaller opportunities in North America; Onex Credit, which manages primarily non-investment grade debt through tradeable, private and opportunistic credit strategies as well as actively managed public equity and public credit funds; and Gluskin Sheff’s wealth management services. In total, as of December 31, 2021, Onex has approximately $49 billion of assets under management, of which approximately $8.2 billion is its own investing capital. With offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey, Boston and London, Onex and its experienced management teams are collectively the largest investors across Onex’ platforms.

Onex shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the stock symbol ONEX. For more information on Onex, visit its website at www.onex.com. Onex’ security filings can also be accessed at www.sedar.com.

