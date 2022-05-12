Global Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) Liners Market to Record an Impressive Growth USD 1277.96 Million by 2030

Newark, NJ, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Market Research Place, the global intermediate bulk container (IBC) liners market is expected to grow from USD 804.96 million in 2021 and reach USD 1277.96 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.27% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

A liner for an IBC is also known as a bulk container liner or a liquid bulk liner. The inside of a bulk liquid tote is lined with a plastic liner. Products are stored and transported using liquid liners. IBC liners are typically composed of plastic resin with multiple layers of film. The liquid liner is available in a variety of sizes to fulfill the needs of customers. The IBC liner is used to transport a range of liquids within bulk liquid totes. When compared to bottles in cage packaging, plastic liners save valuable resources. In comparison to drums and rigid bottle and cage IBC totes, intermediate bulk container liners provide a number of advantages. As the cube design allows for more volume per pallet, freight costs for packed IBC liners in totes are 25% less than drums. The growing demand for intermediate bulk container liners in different end-users, as well as advances in the manufacturing technology of such liners, are propelling the industry forward.

Competitive Strategy

To enhance their market position in the global intermediate bulk container (IBC) liners market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

Companies all across the world are eager to seize market share by capitalizing on existing opportunities. As a result, in order to obtain a competitive advantage over other organizations, the majority of companies are today selecting product supply to support ongoing industrialization and urbanization.

Market Growth & Trends

The rising urbanization and industrialization in developing economies like Asia-Pacific have led to the expansion of the chemical and food & beverages industry. The countries like India, Japan, and South Korea are expanding the food and chemical industry at a vast pace. With the rapid growth of the food and beverages industry, the use of storage equipment is increasing. The increasing demand has led the manufacturers to adopt automation in their manufacturing facilities to increase their production capacity. Packaged food provides convenience, especially to the working population, and thus, the demand for storage of such food products has proliferated over the years. The manufacturers present in the market have invested in the development of the intermediate bulk container liners that can be used in automated lines in the food and beverages industry.

Key Findings

In 2021, the polyethylene type dominated the market with the largest market share of 35.40% and market revenue of USD 284.95 million.

The type segment is divided into polyethylene, polyamide (PA), polypropylene (PP), EVOH, aluminum foil, and others. In 2021, the polyethylene type dominated the market with the largest market share of 35.40% and market revenue of USD 284.95 million. Polyethylene is a thermoplastic polymer with a changeable crystalline structure and, depending on the kind, a wide range of applications. With tens of millions of tonnes produced each year, it is one of the most frequently used polymers on the planet. LDPE, LLDPE, HDPE, and ultrahigh molecular weight polypropylene are the most prevalent polyethylene compounds.

In 2021, the food and beverages segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 37.73% and a market revenue of USD 303.71 million.

The application segment is divided into the food and beverages industry, chemicals, agriculture, pharmaceutical, and others. In 2021, the food and beverages segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 37.73% and a market revenue of USD 303.71 million. The IBC liners are made of sturdy plastics that can be folded inwards when not in use. There is no outer cage on these IBC liners, which makes them favorable to be used in food and beverages. A versatile pocket is located under the containers and is designed for the transportation of liquid or free-flowing powdered materials. These IBC liners can be used for further storage as well as transportation of both solid and liquid materials.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) Liners Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Among all regions, the North American region emerged as the largest market for the global intermediate bulk container (IBC) liners market, with a share of 37.71% of the market revenue in 2021. There are several significant players in intermediate bulk container (IBC) liners in North America, and thus it is the most significant contributor to the global market in terms of revenue. The region has a high demand for automation in the food and beverages industry. Further, manufacturers have their presence throughout the North American region due to the presence of advanced manufacturing technologies and demand for packaged foods. Thus, most of the players are keen to expand their presence in such regions due to the enormous demand.

Key players operating in the Global Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) Liners Market are:

Amcor

LC Packaging

ILC Dover LP

Brambles Industries

Arena Products

Qingdao LAF Packaging

CDF

Nittel GmbH

Qbig Packaging

Composite Containers

Peak Packaging

Paper Systems

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. The Market Research Place has segmented the global intermediate bulk container (IBC) liners market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) Liners Market by Type:

Polyethylene

Polyamide (PA)

Polypropylene (PP)

EVOH

Aluminum Foil

Others

Global Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) Liners Market by Application:

Food and Beverages Industry

Chemicals

Agriculture

Pharmaceutical

Others

About the report:

The global intermediate bulk container (IBC) liners market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

