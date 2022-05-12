Eden Empire Inc. Signs Strategic Partnership Agreement With WeCannCA to Expand & Procure Licensees in the U.S.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eden Empire Inc. (CSE: EDEN) (the “Company” or “Eden Empire” or “EDEN”) is pleased to announce singing a strategic consulting agreement partnership with WeCannCA located out of California.



WeCannCA is a full-service cannabis consulting firm committed to resourcing, supporting and advancing the cannabis industry in California and other blooming states. WeCannCA strives to provide a solution to the burgeoning and complex cannabis industry by providing services and solving all its major hurdles regarding licensure under one roof. WeCannCA focuses on commercial real estate, cannabis licensing and operations, and statewide and local politics which together combine for the perfect one-stop shop for cannabis entrepreneurs.

WeCannCA services will also provide non-traditional marketing efforts put forth by the consultant such as: attending trade shows, promoting and organizing live events related to the proposed transaction, and certain internet related marketing such as SEO, pay-per-click, landing page design to promote franchise licensee business with EDEN the licensor.

WeCannCA will focus its business development and franchisee expansion model with EDEN in the following states.

California Nevada Arizona New Mexico New Jersey New York Massachusetts TBD as legalization occurs

President Meilad Rafiei states, “WeCannCA is extremely excited to be representing a brand such as EDEN as we help them expand their presence throughout the West and East Coast’s of the United States. We are proud to bring the EDEN solution to the States not only because they have an amazing track record of success as an operator, but they truly value being a strong community partner wherever they operate. EDEN’s consulting services can be a solution for: existing operators, pre-operational licensees, and even groups that lack operational experience that need to submit a competitive licensing application. WeCann’s experience in brokering cannabis-based real-estate transactions, applying for new licenses, and completing on-going compliance maintenance makes us a perfect fit to broker the relationships between EDEN and retail operators throughout America.”

About EDEN Empire

EDEN Empire is in the business of investments and operations in the cannabis sector and engaging in retail cannabis sales. EDEN Empire intends to expand its retail operations in Canada and to expand its business to cannabis cultivation, extraction and processing‎ and become a fully integrated cannabis product company in the United States. EDEN Empire intends to expand its franchised locations in the State of Michigan.

EDEN Empire has an award winning and established nationwide brand, including a substantial intellectual property portfolio, and a dedicated management team with extensive cannabis industry experience. Upon completion of EDEN Empire’s currently intended acquisitions, and approval to operate its retail locations, the Company is expected to have a significant retail cannabis footprint in Canada and Michigan. Retail cannabis operations are an emerging sector with significant cash flow potential.

