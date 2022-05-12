BeyondTrust Announces PAM Integration with SailPoint Identity Security Cloud

BeyondTrust is the first and only Privileged Access Management (PAM) vendor with a certified integration for SailPoint

The combined solution enables customers to extend their investment in cloud technologies with an increase in manageability and security controls

ATLANTA, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, worldwide leader in intelligent identity and access security, today announced the integration of BeyondTrust Password Safe, both cloud and traditional on-premises deployments, with SailPoint identity security offerings. This collaboration solves critical customer challenges; identifying and closing gaps in access governance, and eliminating operational inefficiencies associated with the manual management of privileged accounts and permissions. Password Safe provides a natural and desired extension to SailPoint specifically around Privileged Access and Privileged Sessions Governance. Organizations require a unified governance and security solution that enables a single, centralized view of all identities and all access, which must also include privileged accounts.

As organizations are moving to the cloud at a faster pace than ever before, a cloud-first strategy is no longer a future plan; it is a business imperative. As organizations make the transition, identity is the critical key to successful access management and governance. Organizations want out-of-the-box integrations that don’t require additional services to connect. This allows them to focus on building the value of their business, rather than becoming bogged down with complex, costly, and time-consuming integration implementations.

In a time when a single compromised privileged account can result in significant damage to an organization’s operations and reputation, Access Governance around privileged access is critical to an organization’s overall security posture. The combined BeyondTrust Password Safe and SailPoint Identity Security Cloud provides a hyper-scalable approach to managing privileged access for many vital business processes; including access requests, access certifications, provisioning, search and analytics, and more.

Access governance enabled through the BeyondTrust PAM solution addresses a mandate for many organizations, large and small. Automation via provisioning and access requests eliminates tedious and time-consuming manual tasks, allowing admins to focus on more productive projects, while eliminating the risk associated with human errors and delays.

“We are so thrilled to be the first and only PAM vendor integrated and certified with SailPoint, and that is a testament to our partnership with SailPoint, and BeyondTrust's dedication to our mutual customers and technology innovation,” said David Manks, Vice President of Global Strategic Alliances at BeyondTrust. “With identity at the heart of security, it is more important than ever that technology leaders work together to build a certified and trusted ecosystem, helping our customers achieve their security goals.”

The new BeyondTrust Password Safe and SailPoint integration offers customers the following benefits:

A deep level of granularity for PAM access governance and compliance

Augment PAM information into existing IdentityNow business processes, including access request, access certification, provisioning, search and analytics

Improved user experience, by providing a singled, centralized, business user-friendly view into all identities including privileged accounts within SailPoint Identity Security Cloud

Support for BeyondTrust Password Safe, for both cloud and on-premises deployments

Benefit from SailPoint AI and machine learning (ML) recommendations for PAM entitlements within Certification campaigns and Access Requests



“Our partnership with BeyondTrust enables us to better serve clients as they navigate some of the most complex security challenges,” says Ahmed Shah, senior vice president of strategic alliances and partnerships at Optiv. “BeyondTrust’s PAM Integration is vital to an overall security model that encompasses security privileged and non-privileged identities to enable a Zero Trust approach.”

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in intelligent identity and access security, empowering organizations to protect identities, stop threats, and deliver dynamic access to empower and secure a work-from-anywhere world. Our integrated products and platform offer the industry's most advanced privileged access management (PAM) solution, enabling organizations to quickly shrink their attack surface across traditional, cloud and hybrid environments.

BeyondTrust protects all privileged identities, access, and endpoints across your IT environment from security threats, while creating a superior user experience and operational efficiencies. With a heritage of innovation and a staunch commitment to customers, BeyondTrust solutions are easy to deploy, manage, and scale as businesses evolve. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 75 of the Fortune 100, and a global partner network. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com.

