Nakamoto Games ($NAKA) Goes Multichain

Nakamoto Games, the pioneering play-to-earn gaming ecosystem, has announced that access to the $NAKA token, which powers the Nakamoto Games platform, will be unlocked on the BNB Chain. This is the first part of a long-term strategy to release $NAKA on multiple chains.



Nakamoto Games partnered with ChainPort to provide secure, cross-chain bridge services for the release of $NAKA on the BNB Chain. With a sleek and intuitive user interface for providing cross-chain functionality for different tokens and blockchains, ChainPort makes it easy to transfer assets between different blockchains and across different protocols, all in a safe, secure, and reliable manner.

Nakamoto Games CEO Tor commented on the new update by saying: “By launching $NAKA on the BNB Chain, we can open the door to substantial exposure and increased investment in the Nakamoto Games ecosystem. Thanks to the support of Binance and the deep liquidity and popularity of PancakeSwap, BNB Chain has grown into the solution of choice for countless blockchain projects across the globe, and we are excited about this new initiative and the prospect of bringing new services and Nakamoto Games titles and opportunities to millions of new users.”

This will be the first foray of $NAKA outside Polygon and is a huge step toward interfacing with new users operating in a new blockchain environment.

At present, BNB Chain boasts over 150 million unique addresses, and PancakeSwap has over three million active users. Once the cross-chain bridge is live, Nakamoto Games will be able to tap into these large audiences. A new liquidity pool on PancakeSwap will also be launched within the next two weeks. Staking services and liquidity farms will also be set up to encourage the adoption of the $NAKA token on the network.

According to ChainPort Co-Founder Erez Ben-Kiki/Maximiliano Stochyk Duarte, Head of Marketing at ChainPort: “With ChainPort, there is no longer any need to look for a specific bridge for different blockchains. We make it easy to port tokens freely between supported chains without reverting to the original chain. Our team has performed over 30,000 all-time ports with a volume of almost $500 billion and are always on the lookout for new, high-impact projects to work with. We are super excited about providing services to a new wave of users on the Nakamoto Games platform and connecting those audiences to the many chains and platforms that we are working on.”

Nakamoto Games enables users across the globe to potentially earn a living income by playing exciting, interactive, and engaging play-to-earn games. By opening access to $NAKA to new users across multiple networks, the BNB Chain bridge will reduce the friction faced by players and investors in joining the Nakamoto ecosystem. In the future, $NAKA will also be released on other networks supported by ChainPort, including Avalanche, Near Protocol, Fantom, Fuse, Moon River, and several others.

About Nakamoto Games

Nakamoto Games is building the premier play-to-earn ecosystem that gives anyone with an internet connection the opportunity to earn cryptocurrency and generate a sustainable source of income by playing fun, interactive, and highly engaging blockchain-based games. Players benefit by earning for playing games they enjoy, and developers can use platform services and resources to launch, market, grow, and monetize their play-to-earn games to new and existing audiences. Learn more by reading the project lite paper or by visiting https://nakamoto.games/

