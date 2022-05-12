Ontario Federation of Labour says, “it’s time to elect a party that’s in it for all of us,” in new ad endorsing Ontario NDP

TORONTO, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a new ad released today, the Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL) is urging Ontario voters to elect a government that will put workers first.



“For years, whether it’s the Liberals or Conservatives in power, life has gotten harder for working people,” said Patty Coates, OFL President. “As the Official Opposition, Andrea Horwath and the Ontario NDP have proven that they are ready to make things better for working Ontarians and our families.”

The Ontario Federation of Labour says the Ontario NDP are the party with the best platform for working people, and they are the party best poised to defeat Doug Ford on June 2. In the last Ontario election, the NDP finished first or second in 100 of 124 ridings.

Since Doug Ford was elected in 2018, the OFL has tracked his Conservative government’s decisions through the OFL’s Ford Tracker . The tracker has almost 700 items detailing cuts and rollbacks of workers’ rights.

“While Ford’s Conservative government has propped up their big business buddies at the expense of working people, Andrea Horwath and the Ontario NDP have fought for protections for workers,” said Coates.

The Ontario NDP repeatedly introduced the Stay Home if You Are Sick Act to implement 10 permanent paid sick days. Ford’s Conservative government repeatedly voted the Bill down, despite calls from experts that such a measure could curb the spread of COVID-19.

NDP MPP Peggy Sattler introduced a Bill to demand greater protection for gig workers and an end to misclassification, which was also shut down by Ford’s Conservatives. Instead, Ford’s Conservative government entrenched second-class status for gig workers with Bill 88.

While Ford’s Conservative government backtracked on his government’s decision to cancel the $15 minimum wage, Andrea Horwath and the Ontario NDP have committed to a $20 minimum wage.

“The NDP have proven that they’re ready to put working people first,” said Coates. “It’s time to elect a party that’s in it for all of us. It’s time to elect Andrea Horwath and the Ontario NDP.”

Watch the ad here: h ttps://twitter.com/OFLabour/status/1524745458106703873

The Ontario Federation of Labour represents 54 unions and one million workers in Ontario. For information, visit www.OFL.ca and follow @OFLabour on Facebook and Twitter .

