RAJANT NAMED A WINNER OF SECURITY TODAY’S 2022 “GOVIES”

Malvern, Pennsylvania (USA), May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rajant Corporation, the pioneer of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, is a Security Today (1105 Media magazine and securitytoday.com) 2022 winner in “The Govies Government Security Awards” competition. The Govies honor outstanding government security products in a variety of categories. Rajant’s Peregrine LTE BreadCrumb is distinguished as the Gold recipient for “Intelligent Communications”.

Security Today launched its government security awards program in 2009. Following a record year of entries in 2021, 2022 participation was more significant than ever as government security continues to be an ongoing concern. An independent panel of judges from the security industry selected the top entries using the criteria of features, innovation, user-friendliness, interoperability, quality, design, market opportunity and impact in the security industry, technical advances, and scalability. According to Security Today editor-in-chief Ralph C. Jensen, “The pandemic has wreaked havoc worldwide, but security manufacturers continued to work hard designing new security solutions for the government sector. This is truly a testament of dedication and vision to ensure the best products are available for government use. Manufacturers should be proud of their employees for providing the best solutions in these challenging times. We appreciate the opportunity to enhance the marketplace by honoring these award winners.”

“Rajant’s latest quad transceiver industrial-grade Peregrine LTE is high-performance, supports a maximum combined data rate of 2.6 Gbps, and allows dynamic routing over LTE or Rajant Kinetic Mesh,” shares Rajant Executive Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing Geoff Smith. “The Peregrine LTE integrates four radios - one 2.4GHz 2X2 MIMO, two 5GHz 2x2 MIMO, and one LTE 2x2 MIMO. The platform offers global public and private LTE capabilities, multiple MIMO radio and ethernet interfaces, high throughput, low latency, and enhanced security performance with up to 256-QAM and 80 MHz channels. We are grateful for Security Today’s Govie distinction. Twenty years ago, Rajant began with a focus on public safety and security. It is our honor to deliver this flexible, dynamic wireless solution for real-time mission-critical delivery for various data, voice, video, and autonomous applications to the industry.”

