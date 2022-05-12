Seoul Robotics Partners With Digiflec to Deliver Industry-Leading 3D Perception Solutions to the United Kingdom

IRVINE, Calif. and DUNFERMLINE, Scotland, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seoul Robotics , the 3D perception solutions company using deep learning AI to power the future of autonomy, today announced a value-added reseller (VAR) partnership with Digiflec to supply its industry-leading 3D sensor software, SENSR-I, to customers across the United Kingdom.



SENSR-I processes data from 3D sensors that are placed on static infrastructure to deliver advanced insights for both indoor and outdoor applications. Through the partnership with Digiflec, the only Velodyne distributor in the UK, Seoul Robotics will be able to leverage an ecosystem of vertical partnerships to enable broad adoption across multiple market segments and meet the increasing demand for 3D systems.

“Infrastructure-based 3D perception unlocks a range of largely unexplored applications that have the power to transform across industries, from understanding how vehicles move within our cities, to how people interact within a retail environment,” said William Muller, Vice President of Business Development at Seoul Robotics. “Our partnership with Digiflec will deliver versatile, turn-key solutions to the UK market and enable previously unachievable insights.”

The hardware- and sensor-agnostic design of SENSR-I allows the end user to develop a tailor-made solution based on distance, granularity and computational needs, making the solution flexible, cost-effective and easy to implement for a range of applications. The software’s versatility is furthered by an ability to support everything from central processing to edge computing, enabling SENSR-I to be deployed in virtually any environment, broadening industry applications to factories, venues, and more.

Historically, the adverse weather conditions in the UK have made it difficult to garner accurate 3D data. Equipped with dynamic weather-filtering AI, SENSR-I ensures the highest level of accuracy in all conditions, including heavy snow and rain, without the high computational costs of continuous operation.

“The UK market for 3D perception solutions is expanding rapidly, and smart cities will be the one of the next major growth areas,” said Steven Gillan, Director at Digiflec. “SENSR-I is powering a new era of applications and insights, as well as furthering our vision to create a smart rural environment that improves Scotland’s countryside and cultivates a positive relationship with the environment.”

As a first step in achieving this vision, Seoul Robotics and Digiflec have deployed the UK’s first LiDAR-based traffic monitoring system in collaboration with Stirling Council as part of the Smart Village Air Quality project. The solution detects and classifies traffic, making note of time and volume. This information is then cross-referenced with weather and air quality data to determine potential correlation. The ultimate goal of this project is to better understand and raise awareness of the factors that contribute to poor air quality.

Additionally, Digiflec is currently working with a third-party data analytics company to implement SENSR-I in schools and high street retail for insights into building occupancy and traffic flow. This solution addresses common privacy concerns because the data is non-biometric, while still enabling organizations to gain access to critical data insights. Ultimately, SENSR-I’s data will improve safety and customer service, ensuring that space and energy is optimized, and informing and measuring regeneration project decisions.

Seoul Robotics will be showcasing its 3D perception-based security solutions at IFSEC International on May 17-19, 2022. Visit Booth #IF4430 at the ExCeL, London to learn more about the company’s leading technology. For more information about Seoul Robotics and the company’s suite of innovative, plug-and-play products, visit www.seoulrobotics.org .

About Seoul Robotics

Seoul Robotics is a 3D perception solutions company building a platform that uses AI deep learning to power the future of mobility. Founded in 2017, Seoul Robotics has partnered with OEMs, system integrators, and government agencies around the world to diversify the use of 3D data. The company has developed and commercialized its own proprietary software, which is compatible with nearly all commercially available LiDAR and 3D data sensors, to increase accuracy, efficiency and ensure safety across a range of industries and applications. Seoul Robotics has offices in Seoul, Munich, California, and Raleigh and is backed by leading global financial institutions. For more information, visit www.seoulrobotics.org .

About Digiflec

DigiFlec was founded in March 2020 by Steven Gillan, Company Director, and is based in Fife, Scotland, offering 3D LiDAR products and software solutions to help companies better manage their assets and automate processes. Successful CivTech 6 applicants, DigiFlec completed the programme to win a pre-commercial agreement, and continue to work with their challenge sponsors, Forestry and Land Scotland, and Stirling Council. They are currently working to develop camera and LiDAR mobile road network surveying techniques suitable for rural transport networks, and building a digital twin of Forestry and Land Scotland's private road network. Their goal is to create powerful asset management interfaces, so that transport infrastructure managers have easy access to the reliable, usable data they need to make good, evidence-based decisions. Visit DigiFlec at www.digiflec.com, or email steven@digiflec.com, or follow them on Twitter at www.twitter.com/digiflec to find out more.

