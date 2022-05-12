Evoque Partners with Archer Datacenters to Develop 61 Acre Data Center Campus Outside Nashville 

DALLAS, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading data center provider Evoque, a portfolio company of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has entered a joint venture with Archer Datacenters to bring to market over 100MW of power capacity and over 500,000 square feet of data center space to meet the growing data center demands of the United States’ Central Southeast region. Evoque has earmarked $200mm to accelerate the expansion of the site, which includes a commitment to building a 100% renewable energy solution.

Located approximately 35 miles from Downtown Nashville in Gallatin, Tennessee, the area has become one of the fastest growing economies in the country. The original 28.5 acre campus is anchored by an 82,000 square foot data center shell, with over 40MW of available power today from Gallatin Department of Electricity’s (“GDE”) adjacent substation. The initial project anticipates a 4-phased development, scalable on the existing site as well as an adjacent 32.8 acre parcel. The long-term expandability of 100+MW is possible in concert with the continuously updated transmission capacity of GDE and Tennessee Valley Authority (“TVA”).

“The opportunity to expand into the Nashville market and to serve hyperscalers, cloud service providers, and large enterprises is exciting,” shares Evoque Chief Executive Officer Andy Stewart. “Archer, and their Founder Jordan Milman had great vision that has since been validated by Meta’s new data center, which is adjacent to our location. Evoque looks forward to maximizing the potential of this opportunity and to deliver more best-in-breed digital infrastructure solutions to more enterprises.”

This venture with Evoque aligns Archer with a world-class operator. Given the existing data center shell, the partnership can offer the fastest time to market of any scaled capacity option in the broader region. Evoque has the expertise and resources to deliver a green power solution to meet the growing demand for renewable energy in the data center industry.

“With their commitment to operational excellence, sustainable energy capabilities, and forward-thinking leadership, we view Evoque as the ideal partner to help to realize our vision for the premier data center campus in the greater Nashville region,” says Jordan Milman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Archer Datacenters. “We look forward to continuing to champion this location alongside Evoque to create an attractive solution for both hyperscale and enterprise customers looking to scale in one of the most dynamic markets in the country.”

Solomon Partners Securities, LLC served as exclusive financial advisor and placement agent to Archer Datacenters on the transaction, while Goodwin Procter LLP and Carter Shelton, PLC served as legal counsel. Seyfarth Shaw LLP and Mayer Brown LLP served as legal counsel for Evoque.

About Evoque

Evoque, Digital Infrastructure Evolved™, based in Dallas, offers local and global businesses an unparalleled range of services and solutions across highly connected markets. Evoque provides companies with a unified offering of colocation, connectivity, and cloud engineering. Evoque’s market-first Multi-Generational Infrastructure (MGI™) strategy enables its clients worldwide to develop and utilize both reliable colocation and hybrid cloud offerings for all businesses taking an application-first approach. Evoque delivers a combination of connectivity, security, and redundancy that leaders increasingly require in their digital transformation initiatives. The company supports a diversified base of mid- to large-size enterprise and hyperscale customers across multiple segments, helping them comply with regulations like HIPAA, NIST, ISO and more. Evoque is a portfolio company of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, a leading global infrastructure asset manager that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. Visit https://www.evoquedcs.com/ for more information.

About Archer Datacenters

Founded in 2018, Archer Datacenters is a data center platform established to address the growing demand to process, store, and transmit digital information. Archer is focused on identifying, acquiring and developing greenfield data center opportunities with access to cost-efficient renewable energy in strategic, emerging markets across the U.S. that are currently underserved by the wholesale market. Archer provides flexible and customizable solutions for our customers with a focus on secure, scalable, flexible wholesale colocation data centers that facilitate hybrid IT strategies. Archer’s inaugural project is a greenfield Hyperscale development campus outside Nashville, which features a strategic joint venture partnership with Evoque Digital Infrastructure Evolved™, a portfolio company of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. Archer was founded by Jordan Milman, who currently serves as its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and David Bartholomai currently serves as its Chief Operating Officer.

