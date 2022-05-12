Fusion Fuel Green Announces First Quarter 2022 Webcast Date

DUBLIN, Ireland, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusion Fuel Green plc (NASDAQ: HTOO) announced today that it will be hosting a live conference call and webcast on Thursday, May 26, 2022 where management will discuss first quarter financial results and operational highlights.

Join the webcast:

Date: May 26, 2022



Time: 10:00am ET

Participant Dial-In: +1 (312) 248-9348 Participant ID: 889672 Participant Passcode: 8176

Webcast registration page: https://www.bigmarker.com/izigo/Q1-Update-Fusion-Fuel

The webcast may also be accessed through the Events page on the Fusion Fuel website (https://www.fusion-fuel.eu). A playback will be available for replay online for a period of time following the call.

About Fusion Fuel Green plc

Fusion Fuel is an emerging leader in the green hydrogen sector committed to accelerating the energy transition through the development of disruptive, clean hydrogen technology. Fusion has created a revolutionary, integrated solar-to-hydrogen solution that enables off-grid production of hydrogen with zero carbon-emissions. Fusion Fuel’s business lines include the sale of electrolyzer technology to customers interested in building their own green hydrogen production, the development of turnkey hydrogen plants to be owned and operated by Fusion Fuel, and the sale of green hydrogen as a commodity to end-users through long-term hydrogen purchase agreements. For more information, please visit https://www.fusion-fuel.eu

